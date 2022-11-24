ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the Clemson vs. South Carolina rivalry football game on TV, live stream

By Asha Lewis, Greenville News
 3 days ago
It's the moment Clemson football fans have been waiting for all season and one of the biggest rivalries in college football: the Clemson vs. South Carolina game.

The Tigers, who have recently moved up to be ranked No. 8, have had forty straight wins at home in Memorial Stadium and are hoping this week, against their biggest rival USC, is no different. This game could also solidify their chances for the National Championship, and it looks like the odds are in their favor.

Here's how you can watch:

Location: Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV: ABC

Stream: espn.com

Listen live: Clemson Tigers Radio

Catch up on Clemson football news before the game

This time, it's personal:Clemson football first-year coordinators feel personal responsibility in rivalry game

Highs and lows:Clemson coach Dabo Swinney reveals best and worst games vs. South Carolina

Clemson's secret weapon:Clemson football sixth-year senior could be goal-line secret weapon vs. South Carolina

247Sports

Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over

Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
The Spun

Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss

For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road. Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead. While this...
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Clemson’s bizarre failed trick play

Trick plays are great when they work. They’re fun to watch, and when they lead to a touchdown or other big play, they’re a thing of beauty. When trick plays don’t work, they can still be fun to watch, even if they’re ugly. The Clemson Tigers tried a trick play Saturday that ended with disastrous results, and led to a South Carolina Gamecocks touchdown.
ClutchPoints

Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts

The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer calls out Jesse Palmer after South Carolina upset Clemson

Shane Beamer and South Carolina are reaching program heights that hasn’t been seen since Steve Spurrier left Columbia. South Carolina has defeated top 10 teams in back-to-back weeks. The Gamecocks knocked off rival Clemson 31-30 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. Spencer Rattler finished 25-of-39 for 360 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, the story of the game was “Beamer Ball.” South Carolina’s special teams were truly magnificent in the win over Clemson.
wspa.com

Tigers, Gamecocks react to Palmetto Bowl outcome

Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg. The South Carolina gamecocks took down the Clemson tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak. Sunday Forecast. Showers last through the morning then dry and sunny weather returns to kick off the work week. Furman rolls past Elon.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Spencer Rattler throws costly pick-6 in first quarter vs. Clemson

South Carolina’s quest for an upset against Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl didn’t get off to the greatest start. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler threw an early pick-6 that was taken back 35 yards by Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr.:. South Carolina is wearing black helmets with the...
Yardbarker

Gregory Jackson II leads South Carolina over South Carolina Upstate

Freshman Gregory Jackson II scored 22 points to lead three Gamecocks in double figures as South Carolina pulled away in the second half for a 68-53 victory over visiting South Carolina Upstate on Friday in Columbia, S.C. Jackson shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 6 from...
