How to watch Clemson basketball in the Emerald Coast Classic tournament on TV, live stream

By Asha Lewis, Greenville News
 3 days ago
The Clemson Tigers are starting off their season strong with a 4-1 record, having only lost to South Carolina by two points after a buzzer-beater by Chico Carter Jr.

This week, they are participating in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla. where they will first face off against Iowa this Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Depending on how they perform during the first game, they will play either Cal or TCU the next day.

Here's how you can watch:

How to watch Clemson basketball in Round 1 of the Emerald Coast Classic tournament

Opponent: Iowa

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: CBS Sports

Live stream: CBS Sports

How to watch Clemson basketball in the Championship Round games

Opponent: TBA, either Cal or TCU. Check here to see who Clemson is scheduled to play.

Time: 3:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m. Check here to see what time Clemson is scheduled to play.

TV: CBS Sports

Live stream:CBS Sports

Catch up on Clemson basketball news

VS. BELLARMINEClemson basketball gets tough fight from Bellarmine but pulls away for 76-66 win

ANALYSISHere's how Clemson basketball beat USC Upstate behind Alex Hemenway's 3-point shooting

AGAINST SCClemson basketball's P.J. Hall returns from injury, makes debut against South Carolina

