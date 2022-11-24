Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets for 2023 event on sale Dec.1

CHEYENNE – Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 for Cheyenne Frontier Days' 2023 event, according to a news release.

Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Event, carnival armbands and gift cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at cfdrodeo.com and by calling 307-778-7222.

The 127th anniversary “Daddy of 'em All” takes place July 21-30, and will feature nine days of fast-paced PRCA and Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) rodeo, culminating in Championship Sunday, where champions are crowned and legends are made.

The PBR Team Series is an elite league that launched in July at CFD, featuring the world's top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games.

Daily rodeo tickets range from $23-$48, with VIP at additional cost. A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets purchased before July 1. PBR tickets range from $25-$105 with special Elite Seating and VIP tickets also available at various prices. Carnival armbands will be $40 per session, or $150 for all 10 days.

Event attendees will use AXS Mobile ID technology through the AXS app, which provides contactless, secure and personalized fan experiences. Attendees will need to download the AXS app to access digital ticket purchases for 2023.

Artist announcements are coming in March. For the full range of pricing and more event information, visit cfdrodeo.com .