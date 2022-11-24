ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets for 2023 event on sale Dec.1

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162bNd_0jMLrGtQ00

CHEYENNE – Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 for Cheyenne Frontier Days' 2023 event, according to a news release.

Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Event, carnival armbands and gift cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at cfdrodeo.com and by calling 307-778-7222.

The 127th anniversary “Daddy of 'em All” takes place July 21-30, and will feature nine days of fast-paced PRCA and Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) rodeo, culminating in Championship Sunday, where champions are crowned and legends are made.

The PBR Team Series is an elite league that launched in July at CFD, featuring the world's top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games.

Daily rodeo tickets range from $23-$48, with VIP at additional cost. A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets purchased before July 1. PBR tickets range from $25-$105 with special Elite Seating and VIP tickets also available at various prices. Carnival armbands will be $40 per session, or $150 for all 10 days.

Event attendees will use AXS Mobile ID technology through the AXS app, which provides contactless, secure and personalized fan experiences. Attendees will need to download the AXS app to access digital ticket purchases for 2023.

Artist announcements are coming in March. For the full range of pricing and more event information, visit cfdrodeo.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
CASPER, WY
94.3 The X

You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne

There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Walsh: It’s A Time For Family, Which Is What The Pokes Are

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Holiday Season has begun, a wonderful and certainly a favorite time of year for most. It’s a time of counting one’s blessings and looking forward. And it’s a time for family. We tend to gather during the...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to see snow Monday and Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a slight chance of snow in Cheyenne today, but that probability will grow to a near certainty in the coming days, with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne forecasting snowfall on Monday and Tuesday. Today, Nov. 27, the NWS in Cheyenne reports a slight...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

High in upper 40s, snow at night predicted for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Weather in Cheyenne is expected to be sunny for most of the day today, Nov. 26, though the night should also bring light snowfall. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, temperatures today are expected to peak between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., when they’ll get up to roughly 48 degrees.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week

Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area. But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (11/21/22–11/27/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents could have snowy Thanksgiving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is the possibility of a snowy Thanksgiving for Cheyenne, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 23, has a 20% chance of snow after noon, with increasing cloud cover throughout the day and a high near 41 degrees. Winds will be in the west at 15–25 mph before increasing to 25–35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph. There will be a 40% chance of snow after 9 p.m., with a low of 21 and cloudy skies. Winds will be north-northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Black Dog Animal Rescue working to give the gift of a forever home to its fosters

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the holiday season around the corner, Black Dog Animal Rescue is there to help give the gift of a new home to one of its fosters. Founded in 2008, Black Dog Animal Rescue is devoted to promoting, providing, and advocating for the needs of companion animals. It strives to make sure all animals which come to it are with a loving foster until they find their forever homes.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Sunny, warm conditions expected after somewhat chilly Thanksgiving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Tranquil conditions are in store for Thanksgiving and Black Friday ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring increased winds over the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is calling for a sunny 37-degree Thanksgiving Day with a north-northwest wind of 15–20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. Tonight will be clear with a low around 21.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Gloria Lynn Landeroz, 39 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
28K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy