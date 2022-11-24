Survey finds Britons keen to increase trade with European Union to combat the cost-of-living crisis and international conflict

Read full article on original website
Gavin Littlejohn on the Emergence of Data as the Powerhouse of Finance Technology
We caught up with lifelong Fintech entrepreneur Gavin Littlejohn, now a Partner at the financial consultancy, Potion, about his storied career in the industry and the emergence of data as the powerhouse of finance technology. Littlejohn, who was the Founder and Executive Chair of the Financial Data and Technology Association,...
2022 Cybersecurity Census Report: Less than a quarter of financial services organisations feel their business is very well prepared to defend against cyberattacks
Financial services organisations in the UK are preparing for an onslaught of increased cyberattacks in the next year, according to new research by Keeper Security. The 2022 Financial Services Cybersecurity Census Report uncovered that, on average, UK financial services businesses experienced 39 cyberattacks in the last 12 months and one in 10 experienced between 500 and 1,000 attacks.
Atom bank raises £30m to fuel lending and further growth
Atom bank, the UK’s first app based bank, has agreed terms with BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners to add a further £30m in equity to its balance sheet. It follows the £75m that Atom raised in February and means that the Durham-based digital lender has now raised more than £100m in the last 12 months. The money will be used to fuel further lending and drive the ongoing growth and development of the bank.
UK SMEs Could Be Missing Out on Up to £25m Extra Revenue
Small- and medium-sized enterprises could be losing out on an average of an extra 21% in revenue per year due to lack of technology, according to recent research of 250 UK SME Chief Financial Officers (CFOs)***. The revelation comes from research commissioned by the all-in-one modern travel, corporate card, and expense management solution, TripActions. With small- and medium-sized businesses making up 99.8% of the United Kingdom business population1, this additional revenue could generate a major boost to UK GDP.
Removing Failed Payments Could Increase This Year’s Black Friday Weekend Sales by Up to £200mn for UK Online Retailers, BR-DGE Data Reveals
UK online retail businesses could increase their gross sales by up to £200 million during the 2022 Black Friday weekend (25th – 28th November) if failed payments are avoided, according to the latest analysis by BR-DGE’s failed payments calculator. Recent data from VoucherCodes1 forecasts that UK shoppers...
Agreement with Singapore opens new fintech market for UK businesses
The Fintech Bridge builds on an agreement signed in 2016 – which will remove barriers to fintech trade by opening new regular talks between regulators and businesses, in addition to previous areas of cooperation. This will increase the cooperation and sharing of information on emerging trends in the fintech...
