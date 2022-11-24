ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Survey finds Britons keen to increase trade with European Union to combat the cost-of-living crisis and international conflict

ffnews.com

Gavin Littlejohn on the Emergence of Data as the Powerhouse of Finance Technology

We caught up with lifelong Fintech entrepreneur Gavin Littlejohn, now a Partner at the financial consultancy, Potion, about his storied career in the industry and the emergence of data as the powerhouse of finance technology. Littlejohn, who was the Founder and Executive Chair of the Financial Data and Technology Association,...
The Associated Press

14 years on, NATO to renew a vow to Ukraine

BUCHAREST (AP) — NATO returns on Tuesday to the scene of one of its most controversial decisions, intent on repeating its vow that Ukraine — now suffering through the 10th month of a war against Russia — will join the world’s biggest military alliance one day. NATO foreign ministers will gather for two days at the Palace of the Parliament in the Romanian capital Bucharest. It was there in April 2008 that U.S. President George W. Bush persuaded his allies to open NATO’s door to Ukraine and Georgia, over vehement Russian objections. “NATO welcomes Ukraine’s and Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in NATO. We agreed today that these countries will become members of NATO,” the leaders said in a statement. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was at the summit, described this as “a direct threat” to Russia’s security. About four months later, Russian forces invaded Georgia.
The Associated Press

Almirall joins FACILITATE, a patient-driven Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) project to enable the use of clinical trial data by study participants

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, today announced that it is participating in FACILITATE, ( F r A mework for C l I nica L tr I al participants’ da TA reutilization for a fully T ransparent and E thical ecosystem) a patient-driven Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) project aimed to create a framework for access and reutilization of clinical trial participant data for a fully compliant and ethical ecosystem. FACILITATE main objective is to help return the clinical trial data to the study participants, ready for reuse in either further research or in healthcare practice, improving the current situation where clinical data are isolated in separate repositories and cannot be used outside the clinical trial. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221127005124/en/ Almirall HQ in Barcelona (Photo: Business Wire)
The Guardian

Weather tracker: temperatures plunge as low as -45C in parts of Russia

A large area of high pressure currently covering the whole of eastern Europe is bringing severely low temperatures across Siberia. In a part of the world where temperatures are often below freezing at this time of year, the mercury has been 20C to 25C below average in areas over the weekend, with central and eastern Russia experiencing temperatures widely of -25C to -45C.
ffnews.com

2022 Cybersecurity Census Report: Less than a quarter of financial services organisations feel their business is very well prepared to defend against cyberattacks

Financial services organisations in the UK are preparing for an onslaught of increased cyberattacks in the next year, according to new research by Keeper Security. The 2022 Financial Services Cybersecurity Census Report uncovered that, on average, UK financial services businesses experienced 39 cyberattacks in the last 12 months and one in 10 experienced between 500 and 1,000 attacks.
ffnews.com

Atom bank raises £30m to fuel lending and further growth

Atom bank, the UK’s first app based bank, has agreed terms with BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners to add a further £30m in equity to its balance sheet. It follows the £75m that Atom raised in February and means that the Durham-based digital lender has now raised more than £100m in the last 12 months. The money will be used to fuel further lending and drive the ongoing growth and development of the bank.
ffnews.com

UK SMEs Could Be Missing Out on Up to £25m Extra Revenue

Small- and medium-sized enterprises could be losing out on an average of an extra 21% in revenue per year due to lack of technology, according to recent research of 250 UK SME Chief Financial Officers (CFOs)***. The revelation comes from research commissioned by the all-in-one modern travel, corporate card, and expense management solution, TripActions. With small- and medium-sized businesses making up 99.8% of the United Kingdom business population1, this additional revenue could generate a major boost to UK GDP.
ffnews.com

Agreement with Singapore opens new fintech market for UK businesses

The Fintech Bridge builds on an agreement signed in 2016 – which will remove barriers to fintech trade by opening new regular talks between regulators and businesses, in addition to previous areas of cooperation. This will increase the cooperation and sharing of information on emerging trends in the fintech...

