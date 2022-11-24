ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo housing project by ex-WMU standout gets another boost in funding

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A housing development planned for Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood received another piece of funding to bring the site a step closer to construction. A $630,000 grant from Michigan’s department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will help fund the cleanup of a site on Kalamazoo’s north side for construction of a housing development, the state agency announced this week.
KALAMAZOO, MI
secondwavemedia.com

$7M available to fund conservation practices

Mark Davis credits an Ottawa County-based conservation program for enabling his blueberry farm to “bee” what it is today. Davis, managing partner of Ravenna-based Jawor Brothers Blueberries, is among those in Ottawa, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo and Allegan counties who enlisted the help of the Ottawa Conservation District Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s inaugural Farmland and Water Quality Conservation Initiative (FWQCI). The program helped to convert some of his acreage into a bee-friendly habitat.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO

KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

76th annual antique toy and collectible show brings hundreds to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The largest antique and collectible toy show in Michigan came back for another year at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The 76th annual antique and toy show brought hundreds of people across West Michigan to experience this unique collection. Increased demand: Michigan mail carriers to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Tavern to replace former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo is expected to reopen in mid-December under a new name. Millennium Restaurant Group is rebranding the space to open as Hub Tavern & Grill, according to operating partner Shelly Pastor. Downtown scene: Black-owned and operated cocktail lounge...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge

The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow

I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Deadly semi crash in Saugatuck Township, MSP investigating

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Saugatuck Township on Saturday. Smelly: Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke. The crash happened near mile marker 39, south of Blue Star Highway on southbound I-196, according to state troopers.
SAUGATUCK, MI
townbroadcast.com

United Church is offering local help for the holidays

The United Church of Wayland, 411 E. Superior St., is offering a varety of services to help financially challenged people with the demands of the holiday. In a prepared statement, a spokerson for the church wrote:. “The holiday season, coupled with the rising costs of seemingly everything, is making it...
WAYLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into creek, closing Ottawa County highway

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An interstate highway near Grand Rapids was closed for a few hours Friday night as police rescued the driver of a submerged vehicle. At about 7:11 p.m. Nov. 25, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on westbound I-196, just west of the Kenowa Avenue overpass in Georgetown Township, eastern Ottawa County.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

