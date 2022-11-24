Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo housing project by ex-WMU standout gets another boost in funding
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A housing development planned for Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood received another piece of funding to bring the site a step closer to construction. A $630,000 grant from Michigan’s department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will help fund the cleanup of a site on Kalamazoo’s north side for construction of a housing development, the state agency announced this week.
Kalamazoo prepares for public meet-and-greet, interviews with city attorney finalists
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Three finalists being considered for the position of Kalamazoo city attorney will meet with residents before public interviews in the coming weeks, according to city officials. A public meet and greet is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the candidates in the...
Nationwide program advancing elections integrity picks Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The Ottawa County Clerk’s Office has been selected as one of 10 counties across the U.S. to participate in a program for improving the integrity and accessibility of elections. Officials with the Ottawa County Clerk’s and Register of Deeds offices announced Wednesday, Nov. 23,...
$7M available to fund conservation practices
Mark Davis credits an Ottawa County-based conservation program for enabling his blueberry farm to “bee” what it is today. Davis, managing partner of Ravenna-based Jawor Brothers Blueberries, is among those in Ottawa, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo and Allegan counties who enlisted the help of the Ottawa Conservation District Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s inaugural Farmland and Water Quality Conservation Initiative (FWQCI). The program helped to convert some of his acreage into a bee-friendly habitat.
The trauma of Indigenous boarding schools: Can government investigations deliver justice?
Only now has the U.S. government committed to learning the full story of Indigenous boarding schools. Tribes across the country have been inspired by civil rights movements, fighting for representation, to tell their story and maybe for some semblance of justice. But is justice possible?
SNAP recipients can get free grocery delivery through Meijer
Grand Rapids Meijer announced its supercenter stores will offer free home delivery to customers receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The free service is to help “families stretch their dollars even further throughout the busiest shopping season of the year,” Meijer said in a news release. SNAP...
Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO
KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
Nuclear plant along Lake Michigan will not reopen after federal application denied
COVERT TOWNSHIP, MI – A last-ditch effort to restart the Palisades Nuclear Plant has failed. The proposal to restart the nuclear power plant along Lake Michigan was contingent on approval from the federal government, which was denied last week. The plant on the shores of Lake Michigan shut down...
76th annual antique toy and collectible show brings hundreds to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The largest antique and collectible toy show in Michigan came back for another year at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The 76th annual antique and toy show brought hundreds of people across West Michigan to experience this unique collection. Increased demand: Michigan mail carriers to...
MSP: Two vehicles on US-131 shot at with BB gun
Police say two vehicles were shot at with a BB gun on Saturday on US-131 in the Wyoming area.
Tavern to replace former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo is expected to reopen in mid-December under a new name. Millennium Restaurant Group is rebranding the space to open as Hub Tavern & Grill, according to operating partner Shelly Pastor. Downtown scene: Black-owned and operated cocktail lounge...
Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge
The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow
I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
‘Soda just didn’t love me back’: Meet Michigan kid CEO that created sugar-free soda
KALAMAZOO, MI- In 2021, Beau Blackmon told his parents he wanted to make soda for kids. One year later, that dream has become a reality. The seven-year-old is now the CEO of “Good Soda,” a sugar-free soda. “I really love soda, but soda just didn’t love me back,”...
Museum Tour: Historic Adventist Village in Battle Creek
A 13-acre village in Battle Creek tells the story of a global church that was founded in the area.
Deadly semi crash in Saugatuck Township, MSP investigating
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Saugatuck Township on Saturday. Smelly: Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke. The crash happened near mile marker 39, south of Blue Star Highway on southbound I-196, according to state troopers.
United Church is offering local help for the holidays
The United Church of Wayland, 411 E. Superior St., is offering a varety of services to help financially challenged people with the demands of the holiday. In a prepared statement, a spokerson for the church wrote:. “The holiday season, coupled with the rising costs of seemingly everything, is making it...
Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into creek, closing Ottawa County highway
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An interstate highway near Grand Rapids was closed for a few hours Friday night as police rescued the driver of a submerged vehicle. At about 7:11 p.m. Nov. 25, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on westbound I-196, just west of the Kenowa Avenue overpass in Georgetown Township, eastern Ottawa County.
