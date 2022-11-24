Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Newspaper headlines: 'Thousands in 12-hour A&E wait' and Brexit 'blow'
The Observer reports on its front page that since Britain signed its post-Brexit trade deal with Japan, exports to the country have fallen. The paper describes the decline in the export of both goods and services as a "significant setback" for Brexit supporters. The Department for International Trade said Covid-19...
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
China affirms zero-COVID stance, eases rules after protests
Chinese authorities have eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed their severe "zero-COVID" strategy after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes
14 years on, NATO to renew a vow to Ukraine
BUCHAREST (AP) — NATO returns on Tuesday to the scene of one of its most controversial decisions, intent on repeating its vow that Ukraine — now suffering through the 10th month of a war against Russia — will join the world’s biggest military alliance one day. NATO foreign ministers will gather for two days at the Palace of the Parliament in the Romanian capital Bucharest. It was there in April 2008 that U.S. President George W. Bush persuaded his allies to open NATO’s door to Ukraine and Georgia, over vehement Russian objections. “NATO welcomes Ukraine’s and Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in NATO. We agreed today that these countries will become members of NATO,” the leaders said in a statement. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was at the summit, described this as “a direct threat” to Russia’s security. About four months later, Russian forces invaded Georgia.
BBC Says Chinese Police Attacked Reporter Covering Unrest
Chinese authorities told the BBC that the journalist was detained to protect him from getting COVID.
BBC
Iran protests: Armed Met Police guard Iranian journalists facing death threats
In a tree-lined business park in Chiswick, West London, there is a heavy presence of armed police. Black, multi-role armoured vehicles called Jankels are positioned at intervals alongside Met Police armed response vehicles, fully crewed-up with armed officers inside. They are guarding every approach to the plate-glass building that houses...
Oil prices dip to their lowest level in 2022 as Covid protests in China intensify
China reported 40,052 new local COVID-19 cases on Monday — a daily record high for the fifth straight day.
BBC
China Covid: Shocking protests are huge challenge for China's leaders
Acts of dissent are not unusual in China. Over the years, sudden, local explosions of defiance have been triggered by a range of issues - from toxic pollution to illegal land grabs, or the mistreatment of a community member at the hands of the police. But this time it's different.
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
Woman with Down's syndrome loses abortion law appeal
A woman with Down's syndrome has lost her appeal over a law that allows abortion up until birth for a foetus with the condition. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry said she was "angry that the judges say my feelings do not matter". Judges at the Court of Appeal decided the...
BBC releases statement on journalist ‘beaten and kicked’ while covering protests in China
The BBC issued a statement confirming the arrest of one of their journalists, saying he was “beaten and kicked” by the police while covering the ongoing protests against Covid-19 measures in China.The broadcaster said in the statement released on Twitter on Monday that it was “concerned” over the arrest and treatment of cameraman Edward Lawrence, who “was attacked” in Shanghai on Sunday night.“The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai,” a BBC spokesperson said.“He was held for several hours before being released. During...
BBC
Bermuda theft: Accountant faces losing pension for £1.7m theft
An accountant who stole £1.7m from the Bermudan government is facing losing his pension as attempts to claw back money he took continue. Jeffrey Bevan made more than 50 fake payments to himself after moving with his family to work as a payment manager for Bermuda's accountant general. The...
BBC
Skegness: Asylum seeker meeting hears system 'creaking at the seams'
The MP for a seaside town which is housing asylum seekers in five hotels has claimed the immigration system is "creaking at the seams". About 400 people attended a meeting in Skegness, with Tory MP Matt Warman questioned about the suitability of the hotels and the town to house migrants.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia atrocities bring Nato members closer
Nato is feeling pretty pleased with itself right now. Of course when you chat to officials in the soulless, concrete monolith that is Nato HQ here in Brussels, no-one expresses pleasure at the current situation in Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But they are quick to tell you how surprised, amazed or encouraged they are that the alliance is so "very" united.
BBC
Pope appoints Bishop Noel Treanor as apostolic nuncio to the EU
A Catholic bishop in Northern Ireland has been appointed as apostolic nuncio to the European Union. Bishop of Down and Connor Noel Treanor will take up his appointment in Brussels in January 2023. He said he was honoured to be appointed to the diplomatic role by Pope Francis. "I have...
BBC
Diphtheria cases rising among asylum seekers
The number of cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers who have recently arrived in the UK has risen to more than 50, the BBC understands. It comes after it was confirmed that one migrant who died after being held at Manston processing centre in Kent had contracted the disease. The...
