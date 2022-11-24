Read full article on original website
Emma Corrin, who plays Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown, is calling for major award shows to have gender-neutral categories. “I hope for a future in which that happens,” Corrin told BBC News in an interview. “I don’t think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment.” Corrin, who identifies as non-binary uses they/them pronouns, and says that having gender-neutral categories is “about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented.” The actor who also appears in The Policeman won a Golden Globe in 2021 in the Best Actress – Television Series Drama category and was also nominated that same year for...
