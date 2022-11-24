Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Diphtheria cases rising among asylum seekers
The number of cases of diphtheria among asylum seekers who have recently arrived in the UK has risen to more than 50, the BBC understands. It comes after it was confirmed that one migrant who died after being held at Manston processing centre in Kent had contracted the disease. The...
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
China Covid: Shocking protests are huge challenge for China's leaders
Acts of dissent are not unusual in China. Over the years, sudden, local explosions of defiance have been triggered by a range of issues - from toxic pollution to illegal land grabs, or the mistreatment of a community member at the hands of the police. But this time it's different.
Sibling unease dogs Prince William’s ‘Earthshot’ US trip
LONDON (AP) — Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be looking to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators when they make their first visit to the U.S. in eight years this week, a trip likely to be dogged by tensions with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain’s royal family in the American media.
UK start-up behind algae-based packaging bids for Earthshot glory
A British start-up founded by two ex-students from France and Spain, crafting biodegradable packaging from marine plants, is aiming to seal royal approval this week when Prince William unveils his latest Earthshot prizes. The co-creator of Notpla, which rather than using environmentally damaging plastics makes various naturally degrading -- and even edible -- packaging from seaweed and other marine plants, says they have already felt the competition's benefits.
BBC
Woman with Down's syndrome loses abortion law appeal
A woman with Down's syndrome has lost her appeal over a law that allows abortion up until birth for a foetus with the condition. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry said she was "angry that the judges say my feelings do not matter". Judges at the Court of Appeal decided the...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
Stoke MP 'aghast and shocked' over fresh asylum hotel plan
A Stoke-on-Trent MP has said he is "aghast and shocked" to hear another hotel in the city could be used to house asylum seekers. Jonathan Gullis has written to the home secretary and complained the city had "disproportionately borne a significant quantity of migrants". The city council recently lost a...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Andrej Kramaric gets his second goal as Croatia lead 3-1
Andrej Kramaric gets his second goal and Croatia's third as they take 3-1 lead over Canada. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Bermuda theft: Accountant faces losing pension for £1.7m theft
An accountant who stole £1.7m from the Bermudan government is facing losing his pension as attempts to claw back money he took continue. Jeffrey Bevan made more than 50 fake payments to himself after moving with his family to work as a payment manager for Bermuda's accountant general. The...
BBC
Pope appoints Bishop Noel Treanor as apostolic nuncio to the EU
A Catholic bishop in Northern Ireland has been appointed as apostolic nuncio to the European Union. Bishop of Down and Connor Noel Treanor will take up his appointment in Brussels in January 2023. He said he was honoured to be appointed to the diplomatic role by Pope Francis. "I have...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia atrocities bring Nato members closer
Nato is feeling pretty pleased with itself right now. Of course when you chat to officials in the soulless, concrete monolith that is Nato HQ here in Brussels, no-one expresses pleasure at the current situation in Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But they are quick to tell you how surprised, amazed or encouraged they are that the alliance is so "very" united.
Comments / 0