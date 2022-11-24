ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13newsnow.com

Health professionals expect a post-holiday surge in illnesses

NORFOLK, Va. — An anticipated post-holiday viral surge could be on the way as thousands of Americans come back from Thanksgiving and prepare for Christmas festivities. Specifically, doctors are most worried about what is being called a 'triple threat' of illnesses which includes the flu, RSV, and COVID. Pediatrician, Cami Jordan, says it can be difficult to detect in children.
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk Resident awarded Red Cross Life Saving Medal

No one expects emergencies to occur, let alone take place during a family celebration. However, in one short moment, the unexpected can happen. In March 2022, Karen Walton was participating in a special birthday dinner with family and friends when she saw one of her family members in distress, wheezing at the dinner table. Trained in American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED, she quickly recognized he was choking. She rushed over, stood him up and administered back blows and abdominal thrusts.
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Among Leaders In Percentage Of Women Business Owners

NEWPORT NEWS – The Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News area is ranked fifth in the nation in percentage of women business owners, according to Backgroundchecks.org. In the case of Newport News, that isn’t an accident. “We’ve really been putting a little bit more emphasis on MBEs (minority business enterprises), women...
olhscurrent.org

Let’s make a turkey

My name is Aboubakr Sissoko, and I am a new J1 student. I moved to Virginia Beach two years ago and have loved it since. My three favorite things to do...
