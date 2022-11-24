Read full article on original website
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
Pastors across Chesapeake hold '757 United Prayer Vigil'
The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors is hosting the 757 United Prayer Vigil on Sunday night for those impacted by the recent tragedy at Chesapeake Walmart.
13newsnow.com
Health professionals expect a post-holiday surge in illnesses
NORFOLK, Va. — An anticipated post-holiday viral surge could be on the way as thousands of Americans come back from Thanksgiving and prepare for Christmas festivities. Specifically, doctors are most worried about what is being called a 'triple threat' of illnesses which includes the flu, RSV, and COVID. Pediatrician, Cami Jordan, says it can be difficult to detect in children.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk Resident awarded Red Cross Life Saving Medal
No one expects emergencies to occur, let alone take place during a family celebration. However, in one short moment, the unexpected can happen. In March 2022, Karen Walton was participating in a special birthday dinner with family and friends when she saw one of her family members in distress, wheezing at the dinner table. Trained in American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED, she quickly recognized he was choking. She rushed over, stood him up and administered back blows and abdominal thrusts.
americanmilitarynews.com
Chesapeake veteran, business owner establishes nonprofit to help other veterans and their families
For years, Mike Ihrig has been one of many volunteers who place 13,000 live evergreen wreaths on the graves of veterans during the holidays at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. As acting vice president of the Horton Wreath Society, Ihrig learned that only 10% of the roughly...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
Study: More than 10 percent of babies in Norfolk born preterm
The organization released its 2022 Report Card, Norfolk earning an “F”, meaning 11.5% of babies are born preterm, which is a baby born before 37 weeks of pregnancy.
Following Chesapeake mass shooting, mental health experts explain healing through tragedy
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The emotions after the mass shooting in Chesapeake are tough to handle. “It is absolutely devastating what is happening to these families," said City of Chesapeake Director of Human Services Pamela Little-Hill. Little-Hill worked throughout the night to bring healing to the families impacted. “We want...
13newsnow.com
VB Clothing retailer donates thousands of dollars to Navy SEAL Foundation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local online fitness apparel brand has made a major donation to the Navy SEAL foundation in honor of Veterans Day. Born Primitive, a Virginia Beach based apparel company catering to patriotic gym rats, donated $125,000 to the Navy SEAL Foundation. The brand celebrated the...
Shelter in place 'terminated' at Langley Air Force Base
A Facebook post from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton said a shelter-in-place issued Friday afternoon has been terminated.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Among Leaders In Percentage Of Women Business Owners
NEWPORT NEWS – The Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News area is ranked fifth in the nation in percentage of women business owners, according to Backgroundchecks.org. In the case of Newport News, that isn’t an accident. “We’ve really been putting a little bit more emphasis on MBEs (minority business enterprises), women...
“I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake Mass shooting survivor’s mom grateful her son is alive
Jalon Jones is 24 years old and is an employee at Walmart in Chesapeake. Shupe says Jones has worked at the store for a year.
'It's disheartening' | Sentara doctors and nurses work around the clock to save lives
NORFOLK, Va. — It's a tragic scene that doctors and nurses say they prepare to take on at any moment but hope to never face. Seven people died in the mass shooting at the Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night, including the shooter. Seven others got hurt, according to hospital leaders.
Victim in deadly UVA shooting to be memorialized in VB
A memorial service will be held for Devin Chandler Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rock Church, located at 640 Kempsville Road.
Norfolk's Grandy Village community joins together for Thanksgiving dinner; Organizers share hope for peace
NORFOLK, Va. — After a year of gun violence across Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to start the new year with love and hope. Monday night, they fed 300 students, parents and folks from the Grandy Village neighborhood at Chesterfield Academy. Although they were enjoying...
olhscurrent.org
Let’s make a turkey
My name is Aboubakr Sissoko, and I am a new J1 student. I moved to Virginia Beach two years ago and have loved it since. My three favorite things to do...
Memorial grows for Walmart mass shooting victims, expert offers healing advice
For many visitors to the memorial, it’s a surreal scene as the store is taped off and occupied by dozens of members of law enforcement. Police say the investigation will likely take days.
'Deck the Halls' drive-through holiday display lights up Chesapeake City Hall
Friday night, Chesapeake City Hall lit up for the 3rd annual 'Deck the Hall' event. It's a free drive-through light display of holiday themes.
Do you hear what I hear? Hearing aids now available over the counter
The FDA last month cleared the way for those people ages 18 and older, without a doctor's exam or audio gram, to buy hearing aids over the counter.
Two displaced following two-story structure fire in Virginia Beach
The two-story structure operates as a daycare center during the week. No occupants were in the building at the time. Two adults displaced.
