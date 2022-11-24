Read full article on original website
BBC
Jacob Rees-Mogg's ex-business partner returns as trade minister
Rishi Sunak has been criticised for re-appointing Dominic Johnson as a trade minister 26 days after he was sacked. The Conservative donor and ex-business partner of MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was given a lifetime peerage so he could serve in Liz Truss's government, but was later dismissed by Mr Sunak. Labour's...
BBC
UK government scared of indyref, says SNP deputy leader
The UK government is "scared" of allowing a Scottish independence referendum because it knows it will lose, the SNP's deputy leader has said. Keith Brown made the claim after the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a vote could not be held without consent from Westminster. Nicola Sturgeon has said...
CNBC
Foreign students to reportedly be barred from UK unless studying at top universities
LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Iran protests: Armed Met Police guard Iranian journalists facing death threats
In a tree-lined business park in Chiswick, West London, there is a heavy presence of armed police. Black, multi-role armoured vehicles called Jankels are positioned at intervals alongside Met Police armed response vehicles, fully crewed-up with armed officers inside. They are guarding every approach to the plate-glass building that houses...
Sibling unease dogs Prince William's 'Earthshot' US trip
LONDON — (AP) — Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be looking to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators when they make their first visit to the U.S. in eight years this week, a trip likely to be dogged by tensions with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain’s royal family in the American media.
BBC Says Chinese Police Attacked Reporter Covering Unrest
Chinese authorities told the BBC that the journalist was detained to protect him from getting COVID.
BBC
Woman with Down's syndrome loses abortion law appeal
A woman with Down's syndrome has lost her appeal over a law that allows abortion up until birth for a foetus with the condition. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry said she was "angry that the judges say my feelings do not matter". Judges at the Court of Appeal decided the...
‘The greatest day of my life’: Saudi Arabia’s female fans bring the noise
Saudi Arabia have been bringing the noise in Qatar. Fans have travelled in numbers greater than any other country, with only Argentina coming close. The emerald green shirt is a common sight across Doha. They’re on the corniche and in the metro and, in their first two Group C fixtures, they have generated a fearsome atmosphere within the ground.
BBC
What's happening in Parliament next week?
The law-making sausage machine is not turning smoothly. Thanks to this year's dramatic turnover in prime ministers and secretaries of state, all kinds of bills are in limbo while their contents are rethought. And backbench Tory dissent about housebuilding targets and the resulting local planning rows has added the vast...
BBC
Indyref march through Glasgow after Sturgeon's 'not going away' vow
Independence supporters have marched through Glasgow after Nicola Sturgeon insisted the Supreme Court ruling on indyref2 would galvanise the movement. The All Under One Banner (AUOB) march made its way from Glasgow Green to BBC Scotland's HQ at Pacific Quay. It followed a series of rallies around the country after...
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
BBC releases statement on journalist ‘beaten and kicked’ while covering protests in China
The BBC issued a statement confirming the arrest of one of their journalists, saying he was “beaten and kicked” by the police while covering the ongoing protests against Covid-19 measures in China.The broadcaster said in the statement released on Twitter on Monday that it was “concerned” over the arrest and treatment of cameraman Edward Lawrence, who “was attacked” in Shanghai on Sunday night.“The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai,” a BBC spokesperson said.“He was held for several hours before being released. During...
BBC
World Cup: Dafydd Iwan pays tribute to Wales fan
A Wales fan who died while at the World Cup had a smile that will be remembered forever, singer Dafydd Iwan has said. The musician, whose Yma o Hyd song is Wales' official tournament anthem, paid tribute to Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire. Mr Davies, who was in Qatar, with...
BBC
Newspaper headlines: 'Thousands in 12-hour A&E wait' and Brexit 'blow'
The Observer reports on its front page that since Britain signed its post-Brexit trade deal with Japan, exports to the country have fallen. The paper describes the decline in the export of both goods and services as a "significant setback" for Brexit supporters. The Department for International Trade said Covid-19...
BBC
William Harvey Hospital withdraws gas and air for women in labour
A maternity department has suspended its provision of gas and air, the most common method of pain relief, to women in labour. William Harvey Hospital in Ashford withdrew the painkiller because of ventilation issues in its labour rooms. East Kent Hospitals Maternity said the current levels of gas in the...
Social enterprise works to end period poverty in Scotland
Edinburgh — For half of the world's population, sanitary products are a necessity. With costs soaring to $11 per month, for many women, these items have become a luxury. But a social enterprise called Hey Girls is trying to change that by providing free sanitary products. A new law...
BBC
French vote for right to abortion in constitution
France's National Assembly has backed a bid to enshrine the right to abortion in the constitution, prompted largely by increased restrictions elsewhere. Lawmakers voted by a large majority to include a clause guaranteeing "the effectiveness and equal access to the right to end pregnancy voluntarily". Left-wing MP Mathilde Panot, who...
Iran’s Reza Dormishian Banned From Travel To International Film Festival Of India For Supporting Protests
Iranian filmmaker Reza Dormishian, producer of Dariush Mehrjui’s A Minor, which is set to have its world premiere in competition at the on-going International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, has not been granted a permit to leave Iran, so is unable to attend the event. Dormishian’s passport was confiscated at the airport and he was referred to an Iranian court of law for prosecution. Throughout the current nationwide protests in Iran, Dormishian has been sharing posts on his Instagram account to show support for the protestors. Born in 1981 in Tehran, Dormishian is a screenwriter, director, documentary filmmaker and producer,...
BBC
Pope appoints Bishop Noel Treanor as apostolic nuncio to the EU
A Catholic bishop in Northern Ireland has been appointed as apostolic nuncio to the European Union. Bishop of Down and Connor Noel Treanor will take up his appointment in Brussels in January 2023. He said he was honoured to be appointed to the diplomatic role by Pope Francis. "I have...
