ffnews.com
Aevi’s Eddie Johnson on Why the Consumer is Now the Point of Focus for Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we caught up with Eddie Johnson, the Vice President of Product at Aevi, an in-person payment specialist turned payments orchestration platform for customers who primarily service merchants. Johnson highlights the role of Aevi in the payments space and the rapid pace of innovation in the last couple of years.
Gavin Littlejohn on the Emergence of Data as the Powerhouse of Finance Technology
We caught up with lifelong Fintech entrepreneur Gavin Littlejohn, now a Partner at the financial consultancy, Potion, about his storied career in the industry and the emergence of data as the powerhouse of finance technology. Littlejohn, who was the Founder and Executive Chair of the Financial Data and Technology Association,...
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Why Compliance Officers Are Right to Focus on Data Management
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, about regulatory reporting and the need for more automation around it. For Sharma, as regulation becomes tighter, compliance officers are rightly focusing more attention on data management a creating more awareness around its need.
Binance Launches Next Phase of User Transparency Updates
Binance has taken the next step in its effort to provide transparency of user funds, following the recent disclosure of Binance’s hot and cold wallet addresses. This latest update shows the Proof of Reserves for BTC and an update using the Merkle Tree data structure for users to verify BTC holdings.
Akur8 Platform Selected by HDVI to Support Development of Telematics-Based Insurance Models
Akur8, the next generation insurance pricing solution powered by transparent machine learning, announced that High Definition Vehicle Insurance (HDVI), a technology-first commercial auto insurance provider, has selected its modular pricing platform to accelerate their advanced risk model development. Through this agreement, Akur8 continues its growth within the commercial auto insurance marketplace in the U.S.
Atom bank raises £30m to fuel lending and further growth
Atom bank, the UK’s first app based bank, has agreed terms with BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners to add a further £30m in equity to its balance sheet. It follows the £75m that Atom raised in February and means that the Durham-based digital lender has now raised more than £100m in the last 12 months. The money will be used to fuel further lending and drive the ongoing growth and development of the bank.
