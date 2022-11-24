ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Radio Iowa

If you’re hanging holiday lights, check the labels to avoid a fire

With Thanksgiving behind us now, some Iowans started decorating their houses for Christmas this afternoon, though others may wait until December to start decking the halls. Andrea Vaspis, public education director for the National Fire Protection Association, says those colorful lights can be a beautiful accent to your house, but they can also pose a serious fire hazard.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

New state medical director taught family doctors

After a nearly year-long vacancy, the state medical director has been on the job for 49 days. Dr. Robert Kruse is not a native Iowan, but Kruse says he established strong roots here as a young adult. “I did start kind of my career path in undergrad at the University...
IOWA STATE

