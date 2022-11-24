ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecentersquare.com

Report: Texas natural gas industry providing lifeline to European countries

(The Center Square) – The Texas natural gas industry is providing a lifeline to European countries, a new report published by Texans for Natural Gas (TNG) shows. After Russia invaded Ukraine, and due to several other factors, “skyrocketing oil, natural gas and electricity prices” caused European countries “to swiftly diversify from Russian supplies,” the report states. They looked to America, and Texas – a natural gas powerhouse – for help.
