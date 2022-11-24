ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 9

demRATS policies kill'n America
3d ago

when will people learn that you have to be packing on this darn age! let them tale what they want and when they ate leaving unload. BANG BANG BANG! end of story and they won't be able to do it again.

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Man arrested after road-rage shooting results in another man’s death on SE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he shot and killed a 70-year-old driver during an apparent road-rage incident on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Donyell Moton, 46, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were initially called to a Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man stabbed while walking home from store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man was stabbed while walking home from the corner store Friday, according to San Antonio police. The cutting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Avenue. Police said a man was walking home when he got...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Community, families remember victims of unsolved homicides during vigil

San Antonio – Saturday marks six years since Aaron Rocha was killed in a road rage incident. San Antonio police still have not found the person responsible for his death. Aaron’s mother, Lori Rocha, said he was in the car with friends heading home near Huebner and Lockhill-Selma Roads when a man in a gold four-door sedan fired several rounds, killing Rocha out of road rage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy