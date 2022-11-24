Read full article on original website
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech beats OU in overtime
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders came out on top against Oklahoma in overtime on Saturday, 51-48. This was the first time Texas Tech has beat OU since 2011. Trey Wolff’s 43-yard field goal tied it at 48-48 to go into overtime, where he kicked...
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Texas Tech Postgame
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof met with the media following OU's 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
Oklahoma-Texas Tech QuoteBook: The Best of What They Said
What the Sooners had to say after a high-scoring overtime loss to Texas Tech.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Texas Tech Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech.
Texas Tech rallies for wild 51-48 OT victory over Oklahoma
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff made a 35-yard field goal in overtime after a tying kick in the final seconds of regulation, and Texas Tech erased an 18-point deficit in a 51-48 win over Oklahoma on Saturday night. Dillon Gabriel threw for 449 yards and six touchdowns, but the OU quarterback was sidelined briefly in OT after a hard hit from safety Reggie Pearson Jr. on a catch on a throwback play. The Sooners appeared out of sync on offense and had to settle for a 34-yard field goal try from Zach Schmit after Gabriel was sacked. The kick was wide right. After Wolff’s winner, Texas Tech fans stormed the field just as they did after an OT victory over Texas in September.
247Sports
OU-Texas Tech: Live game thread
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Sooners can lock up a winning season for the 24th year in a row with a victory tonight. But they'll have to do so against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in front of a hostile crowd. "We've got a great challenge now finishing out the...
Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma’s Overtime Loss to Texas Tech
The Sooners dropped their final game of the regular season to Texas Tech 51-48 in overtime.
Oklahoma Falls to Texas Tech in OT In Fitting End to a Miserable Regular Season
LUBBOCK, TX — Oklahoma’s season mercifully ended on Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium, another forgettable loss in a season replete with them. While this one at times looked painfully familiar to Sooner Nation, it also sunk to new lows. The Sooners blew a 17-point lead and fell 51-48 in ...
KCBD
3 Area teams left for December football
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Area teams are left playing December football. 7 p.m. on Friday at the Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon.
fox34.com
Gameday: What to know before heading to Jones AT&T Stadium
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech, fresh off becoming bowl eligible with a win at Iowa State, closes the regular season Saturday night with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff versus Oklahoma inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Tickets are still available and can be purchase through the Texas Tech Ticket Office. Below...
KCBD
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 25
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 25.
This Home on 12 Acres with a Pond and Barn in New Home, Texas Looks Amazing
When I first saw this property had an address in New Home, Texas I thought the listing might have been a mistake but I was wrong. New Home, Texas is located just a little southwest of Lubbock, Texas. It’s a small town in Lynn County, Texas with the last census putting the population at under 500 people. This could be a perfect place to enjoy some privacy while living in a beautiful home.
New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes Takes Back His Star Power
The New Jersey Devils have been one of the best teams in the league. From game three on, the Devils have been mostly unstoppable. This was despite Jack Hughes playing a decent-but-less-than-unbelievable game. Hughes was really good, and he’s been at a point per game for most of the season. However, it always felt like he had another level. Now, we’ve seen that level.
everythinglubbock.com
J. Hoffman’s has been a Lubbock local women’s boutique for 49 years
LUBBOCK, Texas— J. Hoffman’s offers fine brands like Kendra Scott, Brighton, Lagos Fine Jewelry and more. You can shop J. Hoffman’s at their original location for 49 years, 4918-50th street. Plus, keep up with all the latest styles on Facebook at J. Hoffman’s and on their website at jhoffmans.com.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Saturday Evening Weather Update: November 26th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 32°. Winds WNW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High of 52°. Winds NW→SW 10-15 MPH. After a mixed bag of precipitation over the past several days,...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to host 66th annual Santa Land
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department for a Lubbock tradition as it kicks off its 66th Annual Santa Land! The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 10th, and will continue through Thursday, December 22nd. Visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Parks and Recreation is happy to bring this annual event to the children and families of West Texas at no charge.
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: One dead in Friday morning stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One man has died after being stabbed in northwest Lubbock early Friday morning. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. for an altercation. There, they found 49-year-old Ruben Garcia with serious injuries that later took his life. The story continues:...
KCBD
1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was moderately injured in an overnight shooting in Northeast Lubbock. LPD responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. on Sunday near the East Bates Street and North Ironwood Avenue area. Police say one person was moderately injured. No word on arrests as...
FanSided
