Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own
Buffett's investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now.
Motley Fool
2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market
Despite a turbulent market, the world's most successful investors are still net buyers of dividend-paying stocks. Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates made a big bet on healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter. Israel Englander and Millennium Management bought shares of a company that was subsequently acquired by Prologis.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. PayPal is a highly accepted digital wallet, and it recently formed new partnerships with Apple and Amazon.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Ethereum is a decentralized cryptocurrency with over 70 million users securing the network worldwide. Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is fully decentralized and a network of miners all over the world validate transactions and secure the Bitcoin network. Litecoin is a Bitcoin fork that is seeing a resurgence of interest as its
Motley Fool
1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss
Brookfield Asset Management plans to complete a unique 1-for-4 stock split next month. It's splitting off a quarter of its asset management business and sending it to shareholders. Those shares will offer a higher dividend yield that should grow at a double-digit rate in the future.
Motley Fool
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever
Economic moats and growth potential are important for long-term investors. Nvidia occupies a high-growth niche in the semiconductor world. Workday benefits from high switching costs and product strength to protect its competitive position.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down 39% and 55% to Buy Right Now
Airbnb showed that it can scale profitably and adapt to shifting economic conditions. Target has powerful competitive advantages that should help it continue to post wins in retail.
Motley Fool
5 Falling Stocks Investors Didn't Expect on Black Friday
Lithium stocks fell sharply, giving up part of their gains in a strong year. Fundamentally, lithium remains a healthy market, suggesting a rebound for the stocks could come soon.
Motley Fool
93% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors
In 57 years as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Buffett has created more than $680 billion in value for his shareholders. A whopping 93% of Buffett's $345 billion investment portfolio is tied up in just four sectors.
Motley Fool
Is Green Thumb Industries Stock a Buy Now?
Green Thumb recently announced a deal with Circle K that will allow it to grow its presence in Florida. The company reported earnings this month, which marked the ninth straight quarter of profitability for the business.
Motley Fool
I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why
It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (BABA -3.82%)stock
TechCrunch
Efficient growth? No problem, bootstrapped startups say
Investors these days want to see not only growth, but also a path to profitability — and it isn't always easy for venture-backed startups to suddenly correct course. But their bootstrapped peers have a leg up, a recent report shows. Let's explore. — Anna. Cheaper growth.
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Is Selling This High-Flying Stock. Here's Why You Should Buy It Instead
Cathie Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF recently trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Vertex has a pipeline loaded with potential blockbuster candidates. The stock remains attractively valued based on its growth prospects.
Motley Fool
One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered a bear market in 2022. Based on the latest round of 13F filings, one exceptionally successful billionaire investor refused to put any money to work during the third quarter. Despite a multitude of metrics and historic data
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation
Decelerating growth, tough comps, and a struggling tech sector have dragged down Shopify's stock. Despite those short-term challenges, the company is well-positioned to succeed. Secular tailwinds, a large addressable market, and its industry-leading position should all help Shopify bounce back.
Motley Fool
Where Will Baidu Stock Be in 1 Year?
Baidu's Q3 earnings report easily beat analysts' expectations. Its online marketing revenue declined year over year again -- but improved sequentially as certain sectors warmed up. It expects its growth to stabilize over the next few quarters.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Nio, Full Truck Alliance, and Lufax Are Falling Today
COVID-19 cases have resulted in lockdowns and other restrictive policies all year, which have hurt the Chinese economy. J.P. Morgan lowered its rating on Lufax after disappointing quarterly results.
Motley Fool
Nike Is Going All In on Web3. Here's How Investors Can Benefit
Nike is making substantial moves to ensure it's prepared for the future of the internet. Polygon will support transactions for Nike's new platform. Investors can take advantage of this opportunity in a multitude of ways.
Motley Fool
Is the Activision-Microsoft Deal Really in Danger?
The Nasdaq underperformed other stock indexes on Friday. Activision Blizzard shares fell on reports of a possible FTC lawsuit to block Microsoft's acquisition of the video game maker. The stock price has never reflected strong certainty that a deal would go through.
