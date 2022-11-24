ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State

Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
COLUMBUS, OH
Atlanta Falcons lost what appeared to be a perfect trade

Bryan Edwards’ time with the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end with perhaps his most memorable play for Atlanta coming against the Rams. With a chance to put Atlanta back on top and complete what would have been a comeback for the ages, Mariota forced a throw to Edwards who was shown up by Jalen Ramsey as Ramsey went over the top of Edwards and snatched the pass away to end Atlanta’s comeback bid.
ATLANTA, GA
Alabama upsets top-ranked UNC Tar Heels: Best memes and tweets

Alabama Crimson Tide has officially defeated top-ranked UNC in Sunday’s basketball game, leaving many fans feeling all sorts of ways. Alabama truly stunned many college basketball fans as they defeated the top-ranked UNC Tar Heels 103-101 in four quarters of overtime. Alabama is ranked 18th, but both teams went into the matchup going 5-1 so far this season, so it was a tossup of who would ultimately pull the win.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Luke Fickell is a game-changing move for Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin football made a game-changing move on Sunday, hiring a head coach in Luke Fickell that seemingly everybody wanted. It shouldn’t shock anyone that Luke Fickell is leaving Cincinnati for a Power-5 head coaching coach. That was always going to happen. What should surprise people is that Luke Fickell...
MADISON, WI
Oklahoma may have had the worst Saturday of any CFB program

There are bad Saturdays, and then there is whatever the Oklahoma Sooners just endured. Saturday was not a day to remember for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma football program. It was a rough year for Boomer Sooner Nation, no doubt, but Saturday has to be one of the worst days in program history. Not only did Oklahoma lose to Texas Tech in Lubbock in overtime to stumble to 6-6, but former Sooners of note flourished on the biggest of stages. Spencer Rattler is thriving now at South Carolina, while Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley are thinking about the CFP.
NORMAN, OK
