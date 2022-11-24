Read full article on original website
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Deion Sanders interested in leaving Jackson State for this job offer
One job Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for is the Pac-12 opening over at Colorado. Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for a Power Five opportunity, possibly at Colorado. While Sanders has done a remarkable job at the HBCU level, considerable Power Five opportunities have largely evaded him. The...
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State
Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
Atlanta Falcons lost what appeared to be a perfect trade
Bryan Edwards’ time with the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end with perhaps his most memorable play for Atlanta coming against the Rams. With a chance to put Atlanta back on top and complete what would have been a comeback for the ages, Mariota forced a throw to Edwards who was shown up by Jalen Ramsey as Ramsey went over the top of Edwards and snatched the pass away to end Atlanta’s comeback bid.
Washington HC Ron Rivera has strong praise for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons may be leaving Washington with a loss but they shouldn’t hang their heads low as there is a lot to be proud of, so much so that the opposing head coach had some strong praise for them. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera who used to...
Luke Fickell leaves Cincinnati for Wisconsin: College football media reacts
Former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell has left the program to take a Power-5 job with the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin fired its previous head coach, Paul Chryst, midseason, with many expecting that interim man Jim Leonhard would take his place full-time once the season was over. However, with bigger...
Alabama upsets top-ranked UNC Tar Heels: Best memes and tweets
Alabama Crimson Tide has officially defeated top-ranked UNC in Sunday’s basketball game, leaving many fans feeling all sorts of ways. Alabama truly stunned many college basketball fans as they defeated the top-ranked UNC Tar Heels 103-101 in four quarters of overtime. Alabama is ranked 18th, but both teams went into the matchup going 5-1 so far this season, so it was a tossup of who would ultimately pull the win.
Justin Tucker was this close to setting an NFL record with game-winning kick (Video)
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had a chance to set a new NFL record for longest field goal ever with a game-winning attempt vs. the Jaguars. He was just short. Justin Tucker already owns the NFL record for longest field goal in league history. On Sunday against the Jaguars, he had a chance to break his record and win the game for the Ravens.
Luke Fickell is a game-changing move for Wisconsin Football
Wisconsin football made a game-changing move on Sunday, hiring a head coach in Luke Fickell that seemingly everybody wanted. It shouldn’t shock anyone that Luke Fickell is leaving Cincinnati for a Power-5 head coaching coach. That was always going to happen. What should surprise people is that Luke Fickell...
Patriots show incredible gesture to UVa families following tragedy
Patriots show incredible gesture to UVa families following tragedy. The football community has come together to show immense support for the University of Virginia football team after three players were killed on campus during a mass shooting. And the New England Patriots have stepped in a big way to help...
Oklahoma may have had the worst Saturday of any CFB program
There are bad Saturdays, and then there is whatever the Oklahoma Sooners just endured. Saturday was not a day to remember for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma football program. It was a rough year for Boomer Sooner Nation, no doubt, but Saturday has to be one of the worst days in program history. Not only did Oklahoma lose to Texas Tech in Lubbock in overtime to stumble to 6-6, but former Sooners of note flourished on the biggest of stages. Spencer Rattler is thriving now at South Carolina, while Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley are thinking about the CFP.
