There are bad Saturdays, and then there is whatever the Oklahoma Sooners just endured. Saturday was not a day to remember for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma football program. It was a rough year for Boomer Sooner Nation, no doubt, but Saturday has to be one of the worst days in program history. Not only did Oklahoma lose to Texas Tech in Lubbock in overtime to stumble to 6-6, but former Sooners of note flourished on the biggest of stages. Spencer Rattler is thriving now at South Carolina, while Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley are thinking about the CFP.

NORMAN, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO