I own this hybrid beard trimmer and I'd genuinely recommend this Black Friday deal

Let's face it, shaving your beard is a chore. It's just like taking the bins out or mowing the lawn (except the lawn if on your face), no one likes doing it but it has to be done otherwise you'll start to be known as the scruffy one on the street.

As T3's resident Style editor, I've had the pleasure of testing a number of grooming tools over the years, but my current favourite, without doubt, is the Braun Series XT5 One Blade Hybrid Beard & Stubble Trimmer.

If you want perfectly trimmed stubble like me then I have some good news, the XT5 is currently on sale at Amazon.

Braun Series XT5 One Blade Hybrid Beard & Stubble Trimmer: was £54.99 , now £29.99 at Amazon

The Braun Series XT5 is an all-in-one device, it can shave, trim and edge, all in one handy little device. It's completely replaced my electric shaver and beard trimmer , as it's so much faster and more convenient.

The XT5 comes with combs measuring 1mm, 2mm, 3mm and 5mm for your face, as well as a 0mm and 3mm comb for your body.

It's comfortable too, thanks to a SkinGuard comb which protects your skin even in delicate areas.

The key selling point here though is Braun's so-called '4D-Blade' technology. It's basically one blade with four cutting elements - two side trimmers and two central shaving zones. It's great for trimming and shaving without switching between tools and heads.

The 4D Blades stay sharp for around six months (based on two face shaves per month).

Braun Series XT5 One Blade Hybrid Beard & Stubble Trimmer: was £54.99 , now £29.99 at Amazon (save £25)

Braun Series XT5 is a beard trimmer, body groomer and electric razor for men, all in one tool. Its 4D-Blade delivers an easy and comfortable shave that is gentle on the skin. 100% waterproof, this trimmer and shaver can be used wet or dry and its metal blade is built to last up to 6 months (Based on 2x full shaves per week, actual results may vary). View Deal