ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal shooting in Greece, ROAR fundraiser

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Em5RS_0jMLoZk000

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Weather forecast: Thanksgiving shines as we await the wet leftovers

Our Thanksgiving should easily spike north of 50 degrees with partly cloudy conditions lingering. Historically, roughly 1 out of every 4 Thanksgivings get to at least 50 degrees. Roughly 4 out of every 5 feature at least a trace of precipitation. Not this time. We’re bone dry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

House on Lorenzo Street hit by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At about 3:08 am on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to Lorenzo Street for the ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and an occupied house had been hit several times. The only person in the house was an adult female, who was not injured. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Three Rochester women arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband

On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Odysee J. Thomas., 35, of Rochester, NY, Talia I. Mercado., 29 of Rochester, NY and Iesha R. Sanders., 31, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two men injured in stabbing on E. Main St. overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to two walk-in stabbing victims at Rochester General Hospital. When they got there, they found two men in their 20s suffering from stab wounds. Both are being treated for injuries to the upper body. This is believed to have happened Saturday morning on East Main Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester resident arrested by State Police for weapons charges after pursuit.

On November 26, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the State Police in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Genesee Street in Rochester, when the operator failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. The operator of the fleeing vehicle eventually crashed into a front porch of a residence on South Plymouth Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Safe: Deputies locate 19-year-old RIT student

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Update on November 27, 2022. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday that Eric Alcantara has been located and is safe. Original entry on November 24: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Nassau County Police Department is searching for a college student from RIT who went missing on Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation

Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE (11/27/22): Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Empire Blvd in Penfield. Police say a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was heading east on Empire Blvd when it went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Brown Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Brown Street involving at least three cars overnight. When police arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who they believe was ejected from one of the cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy