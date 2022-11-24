ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Blue View

Giants-Cowboys: 5 plays that led to New York’s loss

The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving by a score of 28-20. The injury-riddled Giants’ defense made a key stop on fourth-and-1 and also intercepted quarterback Dak Prescott twice in the first half. Despite the early success, the Giants were only able to lead Dallas by six heading into halftime.
DALLAS, TX
Big Blue View

Some takeaways from Turkey Day

First of all, Happy Thanksgiving, guys! I hope your days were pleasant--other than the outcome of the Giants game, of course... There were some good things, and some not-so-good things that I took away from yesterday’s game. I’m curious how you guys feel about my takeaways. First, some...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Blue View

NFC playoff picture: Giants still in playoffs, but their odds are shrinking

The New York Giants are still a playoff team, but their margin for error is definitely shrinking after three losses in four games. After Thursday’s 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the 7-4 Giants sit as the No. 6 seed in the seven-team NFC playoff field. Before they lost games to the Detroit Lions and Cowboys in a four-day stretch, most playoff prognostications showed the Giants with a playoff chance somewhere in the 75-90 percent range.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Blue View

NFL Week 12: Sunday viewing guide

Week 12 in the NFL is already something of a wash, with the New York Giants losing 28-20 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. However, there’s still a slate of thrilling games on Sunday, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders both in action. The Eagles can regain a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Big Blue View

Building a championship Giants roster: How can the Giants improve at wide receiver?

This season we may be at an inflection point in NFL history in which the running game begins to re-assert itself as a big part of offensive strategy to counter the two-high safety defense that limits explosive passing plays. Or maybe this season is just an anomaly, and “order” will be restored next season. Either way, the three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust era is not returning. An NFL team can’t get very far without a dangerous passing attack. That is bad news for the New York Giants, who have defied the laws of NFL physics by compiling a 7-4 record with one of the worst passing games in the league.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy