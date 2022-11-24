This season we may be at an inflection point in NFL history in which the running game begins to re-assert itself as a big part of offensive strategy to counter the two-high safety defense that limits explosive passing plays. Or maybe this season is just an anomaly, and “order” will be restored next season. Either way, the three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust era is not returning. An NFL team can’t get very far without a dangerous passing attack. That is bad news for the New York Giants, who have defied the laws of NFL physics by compiling a 7-4 record with one of the worst passing games in the league.

