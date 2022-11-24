Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record in win over Packers, Aaron Rodgers leaves game with injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rewrote the franchise record books in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night.
Big Blue View
Giants-Cowboys: 5 plays that led to New York’s loss
The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving by a score of 28-20. The injury-riddled Giants’ defense made a key stop on fourth-and-1 and also intercepted quarterback Dak Prescott twice in the first half. Despite the early success, the Giants were only able to lead Dallas by six heading into halftime.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts runs for 157 yards, breaking Michael Vick's franchise mark
Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards on Sunday night to set an Eagles franchise record for a quarterback, topping Michael Vick. "It means everything," Hurts said.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/26: Giants waive two players, massive TV ratings, and an Odell update
The Giants on Friday waived two players, offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and safety Trenton Thompson. Both players had been signed off the practice squad on Wednesday to fill spots on the team’s injury-depleted roster. Waiving both clears a pair of roster spots with the possibility that three players on...
Big Blue View
Some takeaways from Turkey Day
First of all, Happy Thanksgiving, guys! I hope your days were pleasant--other than the outcome of the Giants game, of course... There were some good things, and some not-so-good things that I took away from yesterday’s game. I’m curious how you guys feel about my takeaways. First, some...
Big Blue View
NFC playoff picture: Giants still in playoffs, but their odds are shrinking
The New York Giants are still a playoff team, but their margin for error is definitely shrinking after three losses in four games. After Thursday’s 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the 7-4 Giants sit as the No. 6 seed in the seven-team NFC playoff field. Before they lost games to the Detroit Lions and Cowboys in a four-day stretch, most playoff prognostications showed the Giants with a playoff chance somewhere in the 75-90 percent range.
Big Blue View
Giants’ coach Brian Daboll: ‘The whole season obviously is in front of you right now’
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll spoke Thursday night about the “ebbs and flows” of an NFL season. The Giants raced out to a shocking 6-1 start. They have come back to earth by losing three of their last four, including back-to-back games to the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys in a four-day span.
Big Blue View
NFL Week 12: Sunday viewing guide
Week 12 in the NFL is already something of a wash, with the New York Giants losing 28-20 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. However, there’s still a slate of thrilling games on Sunday, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders both in action. The Eagles can regain a...
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag, part 2: What’s the deal with knee braces and offensive linemen?
This is a question that came to the Big Blue View Mailbag a few weeks ago. It piqued my curiosity, but I did not really know how to answer it. I wanted the opportunity to speak with some New York Giants offensive linemen about it, and I had that opportunity a couple of days before the Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Big Blue View
Building a championship Giants roster: How can the Giants improve at wide receiver?
This season we may be at an inflection point in NFL history in which the running game begins to re-assert itself as a big part of offensive strategy to counter the two-high safety defense that limits explosive passing plays. Or maybe this season is just an anomaly, and “order” will be restored next season. Either way, the three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust era is not returning. An NFL team can’t get very far without a dangerous passing attack. That is bad news for the New York Giants, who have defied the laws of NFL physics by compiling a 7-4 record with one of the worst passing games in the league.
