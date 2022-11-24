Read full article on original website
Ja Morant Reacts To Facing Zion Williamson For The First Time In 647 Days
Zion Williamson and Ja Morant were the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, and it is clear that both have become fantastic players in the league. Zion Williamson is one of the most dominant young big men in the league, while Ja Morant is already a superstar-level player.
Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich Commends LeBron James For Dealing With Scrutiny
The life of an NBA superstar comes with money, glamour and prestige but also an unimaginable amount of public scrutiny — all of which Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has lived with for the majority of his life. The spotlight has pointed at James ever since his high...
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Former Miami Heat Player Feels One NBA Team Has Mascot With Racial Overtones
Lamar Odom held little back when recently speaking about the Phoenix Suns mascot, which is a gorilla. Odom, who played for the Miami Heat in 2003-04, said the mascot has racial overtones. Gorillas have typical been associated as a derogatory terms for blacks. Odom made the comments on an appearance...
Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo praises unlikely starter following loss to Bulls
The Milwaukee Bucks will look to get back in the win column on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite a 36-point and 11-rebound effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday, the Bucks fell to the Chicago Bulls 118-113. Milwaukee is now 3-5 since starting the season 9-0. If they are going to beat the Cavaliers (12-6), they will need other players to step up, especially with Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles still recovering. One player that Giannis believes has been a big part of the Bucks’ success is Jevon Carter.
43-Year-Old Wilt Chamberlain Ruthlessly Blocked All Of Magic Johnson's Shots In A Pick-Up Game
When it comes to individual dominance, no player in history can compare to Wilt Chamberlain. The big man owns an incredible amount of records, ones that will likely never be broken by anyone again. Wilt was a one-man wrecking crew, scoring points at an absurd rate and destroying his opponents with ease. And he was such a marvelous athlete, he dominated games even after he retired.
Jaylen Brown Reacts To His 36-Point Performance Against Wizards: "I'm Capable Of Doing Anything And Everything."
Jaylen Brown is one of the premier wing players in the league, and he is well-known for being a high-level player on both ends of the floor. His athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions and bother opposing perimeter players, and he also uses it effectively to slash to the rim as well. On top of this, he is a capable shot creator from the 3PT range and from the midrange area as well. This year, Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Would Appreciate' Playing With The Brooklyn Nets Roster
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been heavily criticized for their changing season, looking hot and cold depending on the day, and struggling to win consistently. These Nets were seen as the best version of this team since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined them, but once again, they've been unable to play well.
LeBron James Incredibly Has A Handshake With Every Member Of The Lakers
LeBron James has always been a topic of interest around the NBA world for many reasons. Besides his talent to play basketball, LeBron is a fun person who doesn't hesitate to joke and entertain others. Moreover, there are other aspects of his persona that make him some sort of myth....
76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
The Smart Win-Now Trade Idea For The Warriors: Derrick Rose And Cam Reddish Can Help Them Win A Title
The Golden State Warriors are clearly a team that is built to win immediately. They have a top-10 player of all-time on their roster in Stephen Curry, who led them to a championship in 2022. Their squad also consists of veterans such as Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, all of whom are still playing at a high level. Their starting lineup is extremely talented, and if they round out their bench, they could potentially be the favorites for the title once again.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Sent Out A Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Cavs
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night in Wisconsin. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a fantastic game with 38 points, nine rebounds and six assists in only 31 minutes. After the big game, he sent out a tweet with a photo. His post has nearly 20,000...
NBA Insider Gives An Update On Lonzo Ball's Potential Return Date
The Chicago Bulls were expected to be a playoff team once again this season, but they aren't looking to be quite at that level just yet. The Bulls have an 8-11 record, although there is some hope for the team after they beat they recently beat the Eastern Conference's two best teams, the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. But their long-term abilities hinge on a key player being able to return.
Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates
Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
The Lakers have finally found a winning formula
Los Angeles was 2-10 before this stretch, and there have been various reasons given for their recent resurgence. Anthony Davis is playing like a Hall of Famer. Russell Westbrook has accepted his bench role. The team has each other's backs, albeit by shoving opponents in the back. They're only the third-worst three-point shooting team in the league, instead of the worst.
LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball
Getting to the NBA these days is like getting the winning lottery ticket. It is not only a dream for many to make it to the league but they are also able to secure generational wealth by playing a few years in it. Due to this, they, unfortunately, end up playing a bit too much in their younger years as they try to maximize their chances of reaching the league.
Steven Adams Gives His Honest Opinion On North America's Thanksgiving Holiday: "I Think Turkey Is Overrated. It's Too Dry."
Once an NBA season begins, there aren't really many days off for the players and the teams. More often than not, they will the entire season with minimal holidays unless something unprecedented happens. But Thanksgiving is one of the rare days when everyone in the NBA has a day off.
