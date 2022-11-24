Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State
Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
Brian Kelly gets trolled relentlessly for LSU losing to Texas A&M
LSU’s College Football Playoff chances are dead after their loss to Texas A&M, and head coach Brian Kelly got trolled. The LSU Tigers rose up to the No. 5 spot in this past week’s College Football Playoff rankings following Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina. With that, LSU couldn’t afford another loss, considering they already had two to their credit on the season, if they wanted to sneak into the Playoff.
Ohio State football loses to TTUN thanks to coaching disaster
Coming into The Game, the Ohio State football team was favored. They even looked good early, scoring in the game’s opening drive. But Ryan Day couldn’t make in-game adjustments and it ended up costing the Buckeyes a win. At home. Against their hated rivals. Again. Despite not having...
Deion Sanders interested in leaving Jackson State for this job offer
One job Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for is the Pac-12 opening over at Colorado. Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for a Power Five opportunity, possibly at Colorado. While Sanders has done a remarkable job at the HBCU level, considerable Power Five opportunities have largely evaded him. The...
WATCH: Sean McVay got murked by a player on the Rams sideline
Sean McVay got murked by a player on the Rams sidelines. Ouch. Sean McVay is going to be feeling that tomorrow. On Sunday, while his team, the Los Angeles Rams took on the Kansas City Chiefs, McVay was nearly knocked to his feet when he collided with a player returning to the field.
Washington HC Ron Rivera has strong praise for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons may be leaving Washington with a loss but they shouldn’t hang their heads low as there is a lot to be proud of, so much so that the opposing head coach had some strong praise for them. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera who used to...
Zach Wilson trolled after Mike White leads Jets to win: Best memes and tweets
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was trolled after Mike White decimated the Chicago Bears in Week 12. Last week, quarterback Zach Wilson had an abysmal game for the New York Jets, completing just nine passes for 77 yards in the 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. After saying he didn’t feel he let the defense down in the game, Wilson ultimately found his way to the bench in Week 12 as the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Mike White and backup Joe Flacco.
Alabama upsets top-ranked UNC Tar Heels: Best memes and tweets
Alabama Crimson Tide has officially defeated top-ranked UNC in Sunday’s basketball game, leaving many fans feeling all sorts of ways. Alabama truly stunned many college basketball fans as they defeated the top-ranked UNC Tar Heels 103-101 in four quarters of overtime. Alabama is ranked 18th, but both teams went into the matchup going 5-1 so far this season, so it was a tossup of who would ultimately pull the win.
Andy Reid benches Skyy Moore on special teams: Chiefs fans want more
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid removed Skyy Moore from his special teams role in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but that change may not be permanent. Skyy Moore has struggled on special teams this year, which isn’t a role he’s necessarily used to from his time at Western Michigan. From Kansas City’s point of view, it’s a way to get Moore the ball in his hands, where he can be dynamic at times.
College football coaching carousel tracker: Who’s fired, who’s hired for 2023? [UPDATED]
Keep yourself up to date with all the changes happening on the college football coaching carousel. With the 2022 college football regular season pretty much in the books, that means the coaching carousel will now be in full effect. It was an especially strange season in the coaching department, as...
Luke Fickell is a game-changing move for Wisconsin Football
Wisconsin football made a game-changing move on Sunday, hiring a head coach in Luke Fickell that seemingly everybody wanted. It shouldn’t shock anyone that Luke Fickell is leaving Cincinnati for a Power-5 head coaching coach. That was always going to happen. What should surprise people is that Luke Fickell...
Brandon Staley momentarily escapes hot seat by coaching like his replacement
With retired coach Sean Payton being linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, Brandon Staley got off of the hot seat briefly after a gutsy call led to a victory in Week 12. The Los Angeles Chargers were coming off of their second heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. As it turns out, leaving less than two minutes on the clock was too much for Patrick Mahomes. With that loss, it put the Chargers at 5-5 on the year. As is the case when any team with high expectations loses, the blame is placed on head coach. In this case, it was Brandon Staley.
Patriots show incredible gesture to UVa families following tragedy
Patriots show incredible gesture to UVa families following tragedy. The football community has come together to show immense support for the University of Virginia football team after three players were killed on campus during a mass shooting. And the New England Patriots have stepped in a big way to help...
FanSided
297K+
Followers
573K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0