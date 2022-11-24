Podcast: Breaking down where Heat stands at 8-11 and the path to getting back on track

The Miami Heat snapped a four-game skid with a much-needed 113-105 home win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. But even after that victory, 8-11 is not exactly where the Heat expected to be after the first 19 games.

On a new episode of the Miami Herald’s Heat Check podcast, Anthony Chiang and David Wilson discussed the state of the Heat and how some of its issues can be fixed. Hint: Getting players back from injury would help.

Among the topics addressed on this week’s episode:

▪ What’s wrong with the Heat’s defense and how concerning are the early-season struggles?

▪ Why it’s hard to gauge exactly where the Heat stands

▪ Were there any positive takeaways from the Heat’s 0-4 trip?

▪ Does Heat rookie Nikola Jovic deserve consistent playing time even when players return from injury?

