Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
Woman claims she's been abducted by aliens 52 times and 'has bruises to prove it'
A woman has revealed that she has been abducted by aliens 52 times and showed bruises she sustained to prove the encounters. Paula Smith, a 50-year-old woman, claims that her first extraterrestrial experience occurred when she was just a 6-year-old girl. Since then, she claims to have been abducted at least 50 more times.
Americans Who Have Traveled Overseas Are Revealing The One Thing That Made Them Say, "Whoa, We're Not In America Anymore"
"In Argentina, it was eye-opening to see that most of the public restrooms had it first."
'Time traveler' claims Aliens will come contact US Navy this month
A time traveler claiming to be from the year 3,000 has disclosed the precise month in which the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. The man has made many predictions on social media sites that have come true and gained millions of views. His latest predictions have made users horrified when he mentioned that three major events will happen in the next few months.
Daily Beast
A Mind-Controlling Parasite Is Making Yellowstone Wolves Foolhardy
When a common parasite infects wolves, it changes their behavior and turns them into risk-taking animals that could help them become leaders of their pack—or get them killed. A new study published Thursday in the journal Communications Biology found that a wolf infected by Toxoplasma gondii, a single-celled parasite...
Meet the YouTuber who becomes a real-life dog.
In today's times, when people spend millions of dollars to look like superstars and look beautiful, a man chooses to invest his money in something that people love the most: dogs.
The World’s Tallest Woman Flies in an Airplane for the First Time in Her Life
Rumeysa Gelgi, 25, has held the title of the World's Tallest Woman since 2014 for her 7ft height. Gelgi, a native of Turkey grew up with a genetic disorder known as Weaver Syndrome which causes rapid growth.
WATCH: Huge Hawk Threads the Needle While Flying Between Two Women With Insane Precision
There are few things in the world more majestic than a hawk in flight. They soar and circle hundreds of feet above the ground before swooping down and capturing small animals that most eyes would overlook. Centuries ago, people started to tame these birds of prey and train them to hunt. Today, falconers around the world are still training a variety of raptors for the same reason.
The Worst Year To Be Alive in History - 536 AD
536 AD was the worst year to be alive in the history of mankind. Volcano EruptionPhoto by( Yosh Ginsu/Unsplash) While the last few years have not been easy, mostly due to the pandemic, there are many years in our records that have been undeniably bad and have left humanity extraordinarily shaken. Take for example the year 1347 AD, when the Black Death commenced its long march throughout Eurasia. Or 1816, the “year barring a summer”. Or in 1914, when the assassination of a dim Habsburg archduke precipitated not one but two world conflicts – one of which delivered a hundred thousand deaths in the world’s most horrific genocide.
American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’
The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
Sibling unease dogs Prince William's 'Earthshot' US trip
LONDON — (AP) — Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be looking to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators when they make their first visit to the U.S. in eight years this week, a trip likely to be dogged by tensions with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain’s royal family in the American media.
abandonedway.com
Ghost Ships of Abandoned Koh Chang Grand Lagoona Resort
Koh Chang Grand Lagoona Resort also known as the „Ghost Ship Hotel“ or Galaxy Hotel is an abandoned hotel, closed down for „renovations“ a few years ago, but didn’t open again. It is one of the creepiest and most abandoned places in Thailand. It started...
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
BBC Says Chinese Police Attacked Reporter Covering Unrest
Chinese authorities told the BBC that the journalist was detained to protect him from getting COVID.
Man Captures Strange Noise he Heard Coming from Cornfield and has No Clue What It Is
A fox? An alien? Who knows...
Weather tracker: temperatures plunge as low as -45C in parts of Russia
A large area of high pressure currently covering the whole of eastern Europe is bringing severely low temperatures across Siberia. In a part of the world where temperatures are often below freezing at this time of year, the mercury has been 20C to 25C below average in areas over the weekend, with central and eastern Russia experiencing temperatures widely of -25C to -45C.
China affirms zero-COVID stance, eases rules after protests
BEIJING — (AP) — Authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed China’s severe “zero- COVID” strategy Monday after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes. The government made no comment on the...
Arnott's fans 'raging' as another Aussie classic axed: 'Horrible news'
Biscuit enthusiasts have been left outraged again this week as Arnott's confirmed another classic cookie has been discontinued. The brand's social media channels have been flooded with complaints from customers who have noticed packets of Honey Jumbles missing from supermarket shelves. While the decision to cull the iced gingerbread treats...
