Related
Upworthy

Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why

In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Maya Devi

Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
Maya Devi

'Time traveler' claims Aliens will come contact US Navy this month

A time traveler claiming to be from the year 3,000 has disclosed the precise month in which the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. The man has made many predictions on social media sites that have come true and gained millions of views. His latest predictions have made users horrified when he mentioned that three major events will happen in the next few months.
Daily Beast

A Mind-Controlling Parasite Is Making Yellowstone Wolves Foolhardy

When a common parasite infects wolves, it changes their behavior and turns them into risk-taking animals that could help them become leaders of their pack—or get them killed. A new study published Thursday in the journal Communications Biology found that a wolf infected by Toxoplasma gondii, a single-celled parasite...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Hawk Threads the Needle While Flying Between Two Women With Insane Precision

There are few things in the world more majestic than a hawk in flight. They soar and circle hundreds of feet above the ground before swooping down and capturing small animals that most eyes would overlook. Centuries ago, people started to tame these birds of prey and train them to hunt. Today, falconers around the world are still training a variety of raptors for the same reason.
Ty D.

The Worst Year To Be Alive in History - 536 AD

536 AD was the worst year to be alive in the history of mankind. Volcano EruptionPhoto by( Yosh Ginsu/Unsplash) While the last few years have not been easy, mostly due to the pandemic, there are many years in our records that have been undeniably bad and have left humanity extraordinarily shaken. Take for example the year 1347 AD, when the Black Death commenced its long march throughout Eurasia. Or 1816, the “year barring a summer”. Or in 1914, when the assassination of a dim Habsburg archduke precipitated not one but two world conflicts – one of which delivered a hundred thousand deaths in the world’s most horrific genocide.
The Independent

American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’

The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Sibling unease dogs Prince William's 'Earthshot' US trip

LONDON — (AP) — Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be looking to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators when they make their first visit to the U.S. in eight years this week, a trip likely to be dogged by tensions with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain’s royal family in the American media.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
abandonedway.com

Ghost Ships of Abandoned Koh Chang Grand Lagoona Resort

Koh Chang Grand Lagoona Resort also known as the „Ghost Ship Hotel“ or Galaxy Hotel is an abandoned hotel, closed down for „renovations“ a few years ago, but didn’t open again. It is one of the creepiest and most abandoned places in Thailand. It started...
The Guardian

Weather tracker: temperatures plunge as low as -45C in parts of Russia

A large area of high pressure currently covering the whole of eastern Europe is bringing severely low temperatures across Siberia. In a part of the world where temperatures are often below freezing at this time of year, the mercury has been 20C to 25C below average in areas over the weekend, with central and eastern Russia experiencing temperatures widely of -25C to -45C.
ARKANSAS STATE
WSB Radio

China affirms zero-COVID stance, eases rules after protests

BEIJING — (AP) — Authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed China’s severe “zero- COVID” strategy Monday after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes. The government made no comment on the...
Action News Jax

Arnott's fans 'raging' as another Aussie classic axed: 'Horrible news'

Biscuit enthusiasts have been left outraged again this week as Arnott's confirmed another classic cookie has been discontinued. The brand's social media channels have been flooded with complaints from customers who have noticed packets of Honey Jumbles missing from supermarket shelves. While the decision to cull the iced gingerbread treats...
