NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
10 best soccer players of all time, from Messi to Pele
The names that are considered among the best soccer players of all time have likely seen a lot of revisions
Neymar Will Not Play Again During World Cup Group Stage After Scan Finds Ankle Ligament Damage
If Neymar is to recover in time to play again at Qatar 2022 it will not be until the knockout phase.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
Cristiano Ronaldo 'knew' interview would end Man Utd career
Cristiano Ronaldo was aware his interview would likely bring about the end of his time at Man Utd, says Piers Morgan.
Neymar working '24 hours a day' to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar is working "24 hours a day" to try to recover from his ankle injury and play again at the World Cup, Brazil teammate Marquinhos said Sunday. Neymar damaged ligaments in his right ankle in the team's 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday and will miss the match against Switzerland on Monday. He remained hopeful of recovering but team doctors still haven't given a timetable on his return — or said if he will return at all.
SkySports
Monday at the World Cup: How will Brazil cope without Neymar? Can Heung-Min Son kickstart South Korea charge?
Brazil will face Switzerland in the World Cup on Monday without their talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday, but midfielder Casemiro thinks they have a host of young talent to step in for him. "We could spend several...
Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen on Saturday. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil's 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday's match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return — or say whether he will be able to return at all.
Yardbarker
Qatar 2022 | Neither Matthaus nor Ronaldo: Messi sets a historic record in World Cup history
The Argentine legend not only helped his side beat Mexico, but he also scored a goal and set up another that will go down in history. This has not been accomplished by either Lothar Matthaus or Cristiano Ronaldo. A 2-0 win against Mexico, with goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo...
NBC Sports
Morocco upsets Belgium as Atlas Lions pull off another huge shock
Morocco stunned Belgium as there was yet another shock result at the World Cup, as the No. 2 ranked team in the world were second best throughout. The Atlas Lions mauled the Red Devils. Substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri whipped in a free kick from an impossible angle with 15 minutes to...
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
NBC Sports
Expected Transfer Value of USMNT squad revealed
The Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of the USMNT squad at the World Cup has been revealed and there are some eyebrow-raising numbers. From the star players to the veterans and some incredible values for youngsters, it is clear this USMNT is heading in the right direction. The one takeaway from...
NBC Sports
Riots Ensue in Brussels Following Belgium's Upset World Cup Loss Vs. Morocco
Rioters in Brussels lit steps on fire, overturned cars and electric scooters and pelted cars with bricks following Belgium’s upset 2-0 loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup on Sunday. Police came in to seal off parts of central Brussels and deployed tear gas and water cannons to...
NBC Sports
World Cup squads: List of confirmed rosters for all 32 teams
The 2022 World Cup squads are confirmed as the rosters for all 32 nations at the tournament is now official. From surprise call-ups to the agony of injury, there has been so much news swirling around which 26 players from each country will be named in their national team squad for the World Cup in Qatar.
