NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
KIRO 7 Seattle

Neymar working '24 hours a day' to return at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar is working "24 hours a day" to try to recover from his ankle injury and play again at the World Cup, Brazil teammate Marquinhos said Sunday. Neymar damaged ligaments in his right ankle in the team's 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday and will miss the match against Switzerland on Monday. He remained hopeful of recovering but team doctors still haven't given a timetable on his return — or said if he will return at all.
KRMG

Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen on Saturday. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil's 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday's match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return — or say whether he will be able to return at all.
NBC Sports

Morocco upsets Belgium as Atlas Lions pull off another huge shock

Morocco stunned Belgium as there was yet another shock result at the World Cup, as the No. 2 ranked team in the world were second best throughout. The Atlas Lions mauled the Red Devils. Substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri whipped in a free kick from an impossible angle with 15 minutes to...
NBC Sports

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
NBC Sports

Expected Transfer Value of USMNT squad revealed

The Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of the USMNT squad at the World Cup has been revealed and there are some eyebrow-raising numbers. From the star players to the veterans and some incredible values for youngsters, it is clear this USMNT is heading in the right direction. The one takeaway from...
NBC Sports

Riots Ensue in Brussels Following Belgium's Upset World Cup Loss Vs. Morocco

Rioters in Brussels lit steps on fire, overturned cars and electric scooters and pelted cars with bricks following Belgium’s upset 2-0 loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup on Sunday. Police came in to seal off parts of central Brussels and deployed tear gas and water cannons to...
NBC Sports

World Cup squads: List of confirmed rosters for all 32 teams

The 2022 World Cup squads are confirmed as the rosters for all 32 nations at the tournament is now official. From surprise call-ups to the agony of injury, there has been so much news swirling around which 26 players from each country will be named in their national team squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

