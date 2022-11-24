Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo 'knew' interview would end Man Utd career
Cristiano Ronaldo was aware his interview would likely bring about the end of his time at Man Utd, says Piers Morgan.
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
Is Neymar injured? Latest Brazil injury news
A look at the latest injury news on Neymar after Brazil's victory over Serbia.
Brazil vs Switzerland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brazil's World Cup clash with Switzerland including team news, lineups and prediction.
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic reveals Man Utd 'legend' is his idol
Vancouver Whitecaps center-back Ranko Veselinovic has revealed the influence that compatriot and 'idol' Nemanja Vidic had on him growing up. The 23-year-old is capped once for Serbia at senior level but is showing plenty of promise in Major League Soccer, becoming the rock at the heart of the Vancouver Whitecaps' defense.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's huge Saudi offer; Shakhtar drop Mudryk demands
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Cristiano Ronaldo, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Weston McKennie and more.
Man Utd or Liverpool: Which club is best to buy?
Both Manchester United and Liverpool are up for sale and a lot of the same people are set to be assessing both clubs, so which is the best to buy?
Portugal star suffers injury ahead of World Cup clash with Uruguay
Portugal star suffers injury ahead of World Cup clash with Uruguay.
Twitter reacts as USMNT draws 0-0 against England
The United States men's national team drew 0-0 against England, earning a point to sit in third place of the Group B stand
Lionel Messi explains how Argentina beat Mexico
Lionel Messi reflects on crucial World Cup win for Argentina over Mexico.
Marcus Rashford opens up on England changes under Gareth Southgate
Marcus Rashford has explained what effect Gareth Southgate has had on the England setup since becoming manager.
CF Montreal & CanMNT defender Alistair Johnston responds to Celtic links
CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston has admitted he would take the opportunity to move to Europe amid intensifying Celtic links. It's understood the Scottish champions have come to an agreement with Montreal over the permanent transfer of the Canada international, with only a few small details left to be agreed upon by all parties.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid plot Martinez bid; Gakpo's new asking price
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lisandro Martinez, Cody Gakpo, Mason Mount, Frenkie de Jong & more.
Ben Davies defends Aaron Ramsey & Gareth Bale ahead of Wales vs England
Ben Davies has defended Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey for their performances at the World Cup - despite two poor team performances which have left Wales facing e
Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia: Player ratings as Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal
Match report and player ratings from Poland's World Cup group game against Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi drags Argentina to win that keeps their World Cup hopes alive
Lionel Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dreams with crucial goal against Mexico.
Will Cristiano Ronaldo be eligible to play Europa League football for a club he joins?
Cristiano Ronaldo may need to settle for a Europa League club in January bit would that mean that he cannot play in that tournament?
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0