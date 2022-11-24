Read full article on original website
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
Brazil vs Switzerland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brazil's World Cup clash with Switzerland including team news, lineups and prediction.
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Fred reveals 'talks' with agent Gilberto Silva on how to win the World Cup
Fred discusses relationship with agent & Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva.
Reflection time for Wales as World Cup dream fades in defeat to Iran
It's reflection time for Wales after defeat to Iran left Rob Page's side on the cusp of elimination from Group B at the 2022 World Cup.
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
Lionel Messi explains how Argentina beat Mexico
Lionel Messi reflects on crucial World Cup win for Argentina over Mexico.
How to watch the World Cup in the UK today - Friday 25 November
How to watch the World Cup in the UK on Friday 25 November.
FIFA issues response over World Cup stadium capacity confusion
FIFA attempt to clarify the capacity and attendance of stadiums at the World Cup after recent confusion.
Harry Maguire makes admission over World Cup call-up
Harry Maguire speaks about making England's World Cup squad despite suffering from poor form & injuries with Man Utd.
How the Premier League feel about potential Saudi Arabia bids for Man Utd & Liverpool
The Premier League's stance on Saudi Arabian bids for Man Utd & Liverpool has been revealed.
How can Argentina qualify for the World Cup knockout stages?
A look at how Argentina can qualify for the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi drags Argentina to win that keeps their World Cup hopes alive
Lionel Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dreams with crucial goal against Mexico.
Joe Allen admits performances haven't been a 'true reflection' of Wales at World Cup
Wales midfielder Joe Allen has admitted that his side will go into Tuesday's match with England with "a different game plan" to their opening two matches in the
Neymar speaks out after being ruled out of World Cup group stage
Neymar has spoken out after learning the extent of his ankle injury.
2022 World Cup defender power rankings: Matchday 1
90min ranks the top ten defenders from matchday 1 of the 2022 World Cup.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's huge Saudi offer; Shakhtar drop Mudryk demands
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Cristiano Ronaldo, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Weston McKennie and more.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd readying Kane bid; Liverpool abandon Keita talks
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Kane, Naby Keita, Cristiano Ronaldo & more.
