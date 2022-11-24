Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
Faces of Football: Argentina - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Argentina - a letter to the national team.
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico on TV & live stream
How to watch the World Cup Group C game between Saudi Arabia and Mexico on Wednesday 30 November 2022.
Tunisia vs France: World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Team news and lineups from the Group D clash between France and Tunisia at the World Cup on Wednesday.
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
Brazil vs Switzerland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brazil's World Cup clash with Switzerland including team news, lineups and prediction.
Cristiano Ronaldo 'knew' interview would end Man Utd career
Cristiano Ronaldo was aware his interview would likely bring about the end of his time at Man Utd, says Piers Morgan.
USMNT star Tyler Adams on his 'special' relationship with English football
USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has opened up on his 'special' affinity with English football ahead of Friday's clash with the Three Lions.
Is Neymar injured? Latest Brazil injury news
A look at the latest injury news on Neymar after Brazil's victory over Serbia.
Twitter reacts as USMNT draws 0-0 against England
The United States men's national team drew 0-0 against England, earning a point to sit in third place of the Group B stand
Faces of Football: Germany - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Germany - a letter to the national team.
How to watch Wales vs England on TV & live stream
How to watch Wales vs England at the World Cup on TV & live stream.
Faces of Football: Belgium - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Belgium - a letter to the national team.
Will Cristiano Ronaldo be eligible to play Europa League football for a club he joins?
Cristiano Ronaldo may need to settle for a Europa League club in January bit would that mean that he cannot play in that tournament?
FIFA issues response over World Cup stadium capacity confusion
FIFA attempt to clarify the capacity and attendance of stadiums at the World Cup after recent confusion.
Pedri sends teasing message to Real Madrid star about joining Barcelona
Pedri has fired a message to a Real Madrid forward about a possible move to Barcelona.
Man Utd or Liverpool: Which club is best to buy?
Both Manchester United and Liverpool are up for sale and a lot of the same people are set to be assessing both clubs, so which is the best to buy?
How to watch the World Cup in the UK today - Friday 25 November
How to watch the World Cup in the UK on Friday 25 November.
Fred reveals 'talks' with agent Gilberto Silva on how to win the World Cup
Fred discusses relationship with agent & Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0