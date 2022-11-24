ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
COSTA MESA, CA
Secret LA

Witness Newport Beach’s Festive Boat Parade Illuminate The Coast This Christmas Season

One of the most warming experiences during the holidays is tradition. Since 1919, families from near and far always count on the annual Newport Beach Boat Parade as an annual festivity. This December, the event returns for its 114th year. For five magical nights, December 14 to 18, 2022 the Newport Harbor will illuminate the shore with the help of over 100 beautifully decorated yachts and boats of all sizes from 6:30 to 9:00 P.M. Guests can experience the parade in many fun-filled ways, from a family-friendly event on the sand, by boat, or even shore. In fact, you can view the parade from almost any place along the shore for free. Since this is a beloved tradition, it is highly recommended to arrive as early as possible to grab yourself a good spot. All city parking lots will be open throughout the parade to accommodate viewers. The boats aren’t the only one’s lighting up the sea. The parade will also have an exhilarating firework show from the Newport Pier at 6:15 P.M. on opening night, and on closing night on the Balboa Pier at 9 P.M.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS News

Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety

A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Long wait is over as Laguna Beach football team celebrates CIF title

Laguna Beach players celebrate after Saturday’s win in the CIF finals. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Tom Connolly). As the saying goes, ‘good things come to those who wait.’. And after 76 years, the Laguna Beach High School football team will live by those words following Saturday night’s 36-28 victory over Diamond Bar in the CIF Division 9 championship game at Diamond Bar.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa

Holiday magic returns to Costa Mesa on Friday for the first time in three years.Visit the winter wonderland at the Southland's largest winter festival, held at the OC Fair & Event Center from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023.For more information, visit the Winter Fest OC website.
COSTA MESA, CA
HeySoCal

COVID hospital patients in Orange County surpass 200

Orange County’s hospitals have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19 as positivity rates continue to climb, and nine more fatalities have been logged this month, according to the latest data from the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients climbed from 203 Tuesday to 222 as...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CNBC

Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County

Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms

"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
IRVINE, CA
claremont-courier.com

Soldier’s journey brings him ‘home’ to Claremont

This time of year, many people reflect on the meaning of Thanksgiving. For one man the answer encompasses the gift of narrowly escaping death, the opportunity to see his family grow and finally moving to Claremont. Sergeant first class Rudy Recinos told his story as the keynote address during this...
CLAREMONT, CA
newsantaana.com

Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening

OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
SANTA ANA, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach

Viaje LB is gearing up to debut on the corner of Second Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood (5224 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803). The building once housed Julio Gutierrez’s Baja Fish Tacos but is currently under construction as it transitions to become a contemporary, full-service Mexican eatery.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy