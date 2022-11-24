Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
nomadlawyer.org
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
Witness Newport Beach’s Festive Boat Parade Illuminate The Coast This Christmas Season
One of the most warming experiences during the holidays is tradition. Since 1919, families from near and far always count on the annual Newport Beach Boat Parade as an annual festivity. This December, the event returns for its 114th year. For five magical nights, December 14 to 18, 2022 the Newport Harbor will illuminate the shore with the help of over 100 beautifully decorated yachts and boats of all sizes from 6:30 to 9:00 P.M. Guests can experience the parade in many fun-filled ways, from a family-friendly event on the sand, by boat, or even shore. In fact, you can view the parade from almost any place along the shore for free. Since this is a beloved tradition, it is highly recommended to arrive as early as possible to grab yourself a good spot. All city parking lots will be open throughout the parade to accommodate viewers. The boats aren’t the only one’s lighting up the sea. The parade will also have an exhilarating firework show from the Newport Pier at 6:15 P.M. on opening night, and on closing night on the Balboa Pier at 9 P.M.
CBS News
Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Long wait is over as Laguna Beach football team celebrates CIF title
Laguna Beach players celebrate after Saturday’s win in the CIF finals. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Tom Connolly). As the saying goes, ‘good things come to those who wait.’. And after 76 years, the Laguna Beach High School football team will live by those words following Saturday night’s 36-28 victory over Diamond Bar in the CIF Division 9 championship game at Diamond Bar.
Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa
Holiday magic returns to Costa Mesa on Friday for the first time in three years.Visit the winter wonderland at the Southland's largest winter festival, held at the OC Fair & Event Center from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023.For more information, visit the Winter Fest OC website.
COVID hospital patients in Orange County surpass 200
Orange County’s hospitals have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19 as positivity rates continue to climb, and nine more fatalities have been logged this month, according to the latest data from the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients climbed from 203 Tuesday to 222 as...
Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’
For three and a half years, there were no roads leading to the J.H. Davies Bridge. Mocking headlines ensued: including “Million-Dollar Seagull Roost Gathers Guano.” The post Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man identified as the Thanksgiving Costa Mesa road rage shooter
The suspect who has been arrested in connection with the deadly Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana,. Walker was arrested early on Friday morning. The victim who died in the...
CNBC
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
Huntington Beach, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Huntington Beach. The Cypress High School basketball team will have a game with Edison High School - Huntington Beach on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
95-year-old donor disputes $25 million gift to Cal State Long Beach
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at California State University, Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university. Regena...
Laist.com
Mary Urashima, Leader Of Effort To Preserve Historic Japanese American Settlement In Huntington Beach, Dies
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
foxla.com
Life After COVID shutdowns: Van Nuys restaurant owner discusses challenges of staying afloat
LOS ANGELES - Two years ago, Lulu's Restaurant server Melanie Sanchez was very emotional. Thanksgiving Day 2020 was the day after she received a furlough notice. It was the first of what would be two furloughs over the last two years. Her boss at the Van Nuys restaurant, Mike Camorlinga,...
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms
"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action
“We just kept thinking, we have to keep doing things in his name,” said Haley Steinhauser, Cooper’s mother. “This felt like the right way to do that.” The post Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Pedestrian crossing against red light killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach
On Nov. 21, 2022 at approximately 9:32 p.m., officers were flagged down in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue regarding a traffic collision, which resulted in the death of an adult male pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male pedestrian with who had...
claremont-courier.com
Soldier’s journey brings him ‘home’ to Claremont
This time of year, many people reflect on the meaning of Thanksgiving. For one man the answer encompasses the gift of narrowly escaping death, the opportunity to see his family grow and finally moving to Claremont. Sergeant first class Rudy Recinos told his story as the keynote address during this...
KTLA.com
Crews knock down blaze in 2-story, multi-family residential building in Irvine
Crews with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a blaze in a two-story, multi-family residential building Sunday morning in Irvine. The fire, according to officials, was in the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue. Residents in the building smelled smoke at around 4 a.m. and called 911. Video from the...
newsantaana.com
Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening
OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
whatnowlosangeles.com
A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach
Viaje LB is gearing up to debut on the corner of Second Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood (5224 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803). The building once housed Julio Gutierrez’s Baja Fish Tacos but is currently under construction as it transitions to become a contemporary, full-service Mexican eatery.
