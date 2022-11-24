ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UK start-up behind algae-based packaging bids for Earthshot glory

A British start-up founded by two ex-students from France and Spain, crafting biodegradable packaging from marine plants, is aiming to seal royal approval this week when Prince William unveils his latest Earthshot prizes. The co-creator of Notpla, which rather than using environmentally damaging plastics makes various naturally degrading -- and even edible -- packaging from seaweed and other marine plants, says they have already felt the competition's benefits.
The Guardian

‘Russia wins by losing’: Timothy Snyder on raising funds for Ukrainian drone defence

When the Yale historian Timothy Snyder was asked by Ukraine’s government to fundraise for the war effort, he considered a project to restore Chernihiv library. It would have been an obvious choice for the bestselling author, who has visited the ruined library – a gracious gothic terracotta structure that survived two world wars but was smashed to rubble in March by Russia’s 500kg bombs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy