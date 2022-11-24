Read full article on original website
Bowl Projections College Football Playoff Predictions Week 13
Bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 13 of the 2022 season. Just when this was all supposed to clear up before the big weekend of championship games, everything got more bizarre. The College Football Playoff picture, though, actually became easier. The problem over the next week will...
Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season
Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season. Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury. Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
ESPN Computer Predicts Conference Title Game Winners
Conference championship game week is here. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its picks for the upcoming weekend's conference championship contests. Who does ESPN have winning the Power Five leagues?. Here are the picks from ESPN's Football Power Index. Pac-12: USC vs. Utah. Winner: Utah, 61.2 percent.
Twitter erupts after Iowa State upsets No. 1 UNC basketball in shocking fashion
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
Former College Starting Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims had decided its time for a change. On Sunday, the sophomore QB who started the Yellow Jackets first seven games before suffering a knee injury against Virginia, announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. I want to thank: Georgia Tech for giving me...
Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 14
What will the 2022 Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 13? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 14 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
A couple more names reported to be joining Rhule's staff
Matt Rhule is assembling some pieces fast as expected, and necessary, though it's not sure yet exactly what some specific titles they will hold in Lincoln. Also as expected, he's taking some staffers from his last coaching spot, the Carolina Panthers, with him to Lincoln. According to Joe Person, who...
Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
Joel Klatt releases his new college football top teams rankings
On a day that saw four teams in the top 10 fall and plenty of drama and excitement, we’re left to shake out what’s going to happen in regards to the College Football Playoff and the rest of the postseason of the greatest sport on the earth. Can...
College Football Playoff Contender Loses To Unranked Team
After taking down No. 5 Tennessee last week, the unranked Gamecocks once again took down a College Football Playoff contender on Saturday. South Carolina beat the Clemson Tigers 31-30, on the road nonetheless. As Shane Beamer's squad captures back-to-back signature victories to end the year. Fans couldn't believe SC was...
Bowl projections: College football postseason intel, what we're hearing after rivalry weekend
College Football Playoff bowl projections feature mass changes near the top following a crazy rivalry weekend that included four top 10 teams going down and two-loss Alabama potentially having new life in the final four race. South Carolina's upset win over Clemson coupled with Michigan's dominant victory over Ohio State makes the playoff picture more clear entering Week 14.
LSU defensive line commit flips to another SEC school
LSU has an elite recruiting class to be thankful for in 2023, but it lost a four-star recruit to the Auburn Tigers on Friday morning. Darron Reed is a defensive lineman from Columbus, Georgia, where he plays for Carver-Columbus high school. Reed committed to Brian Kelly and LSU back on July 4.
Aggie Defensive end Elijah Jeudy has entered the transfer portal
Texas A&M pulled off the stunner of the weekend after defeating the then-5th-ranked LSU Tigers 38-23 in front of over 93,000 fans inside Kyle Field, but just hours after, news came out that redshirt sophomore defensive end Elijah Jeudy had thrown his name into the transfer portal. Finishing the 2022 season 5-7, and 2-6 in the SEC, fans knew that changes would be made after the end of the season, including current players on the roster entering their names into the transfer portal after what was a roller coaster of a regular season. Thank you 12th man🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/xordY5V7TZ — Elijah Jeudy1️⃣6️⃣ (@ElijahJeudy) November...
Desmond Howard Suggests Ohio State Could Fire Ryan Day With Loss Today
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are less than an hour from kickoff of The Game. Ohio State enters as the favorite, but ESPN's Desmond Howard thinks things could get ugly for Ryan Day if he loses. Howard, a former Michigan star, suggested Ohio State could go after Urban Meyer again if Day and the Buckeyes lose today.
UNC-Iowa State: Hubert Davis Postgame
PORTLAND, Ore. --- No. 1 North Carolina fell to Iowa State, 70-65, on Friday in the semifinal of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels fumbled away an eight-point lead during the game’s final 5½ minutes. The Cyclones closed on 14-4 run in the final 3:03 to secure the win.
Miami Portal Tracker: Hurricane Football Players Make Decisions
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season
Look: 2 College Basketball Players Ejected After Slapping Each Other
Two players were ejected during Saturday's college basketball matchup between Bryant and Syracuse. Syracuse guard Judah Mintz was frustrated with a call and took his anger out with a light slap to the face of Bryant's Doug Edert. After a moment of shock and confusion, Edert responded with a harder slap of his own.
Report: Rhule set to hire former Carolina, Baylor defensive assistant
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made a hire, bringing on long-time assistant and former recruiting coordinator Evan Cooper. The move, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, reunites Cooper with Rhule. Cooper previously served as an assistant coach under Rhule with the Carolina Panthers, but was let go a few weeks after Rhule was fired by the franchise.
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
