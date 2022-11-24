Texas A&M pulled off the stunner of the weekend after defeating the then-5th-ranked LSU Tigers 38-23 in front of over 93,000 fans inside Kyle Field, but just hours after, news came out that redshirt sophomore defensive end Elijah Jeudy had thrown his name into the transfer portal. Finishing the 2022 season 5-7, and 2-6 in the SEC, fans knew that changes would be made after the end of the season, including current players on the roster entering their names into the transfer portal after what was a roller coaster of a regular season. Thank you 12th man🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/xordY5V7TZ — Elijah Jeudy1️⃣6️⃣ (@ElijahJeudy) November...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO