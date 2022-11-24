Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Gators Season Finale Loss to FSU
Recapping the Gators' regular-season finale loss to Florida State with the good, the bad and the ugly from the performance.
247Sports
FSU commits DL Jaden Jones, DB Quindarrius Jones enjoy their official visits, ready to get to FSU in January
Florida State hosted two of their commitments on campus for official visits over the weekend in defensive back Quindarrius Jones and defensive lineman Jaden Jones. Here's everything the duo had to say about their weekend trips with the Seminoles:. DB Quindarrius Jones. Meridian (Miss.) three-star defensive back Quindarrius Jones enjoyed...
Florida State jumps up in AP Top 25 Poll after defeating the Gators
The trajectory the Seminoles are on is obvious and it's catching national attention.
247Sports
JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock recaps FSU unofficial visit and shares official visit plans
TALLAHASSEE -- Coffeyville C.C. four-star offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock made his way to Florida State on Friday for their game against Florida. He returned on Saturday for a bit more time around offensive line coach Alex Atkins and other members of the staff. At the conclusion of the Saturday portion...
247Sports
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
Column: One man's field storming, is another man's party at the 50-yard line
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State outlasted Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Less than a minute after a fourth down pass by UF quarterback Anthony Richardson hit the grass between a pair of FSU defenders, the Seminoles were on the field to celebrate. And it wasn't just the...
247Sports
QB Brock Glenn felt at home this weekend during his visit to FSU
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State quarterback commitment Brock Glenn got his first taste of a game-day atmosphere at Doak Campbell Stadium. Safe to say, he wasn’t disappointed in watching his future team beat rival Florida 45-38 in front of a rowdy crowd of 79,560. “It was amazing. The atmosphere...
FSU Football continues to move up in the USA Today Coaches Poll
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State, which was ranked No. 16 last week, has moved up to No. 14 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. FSU finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, including 5-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. FSU is now awaiting their bowl destination, which...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for FSU vs. UF
The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the Florida Gators in the final regular season game for the 2022 season, and numerous recruits are flocking to Tallahassee to witness the rivalry in person. Mike Norvell and his staff will host three official visitors as potential additions to #Tribe23, but significant talent...
Tomahawk Nation
5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats UF to finish 9-3
No. 16 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) capped off a major leap of a third season under head coach Mike Norvell on Friday with a win over the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC), improving by four wins from last season. The Seminoles earned every inch of the win, fighting off...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida
Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
WPTV
5 memorable games between Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles
The Gators and Seminoles will meet for the 66th time Friday night as No. 16 Florida State hosts rival Florida for the first time since 2018. It's been a long time since the Gators last traveled to Tallahassee after the 2020 game was canceled because of COVID-19. Florida State is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Officials miss blatant facemask penalty in final play of Florida-Florida State
The Florida Gators lost to the Florida State Seminoles 45-38 Friday night in a thrilling shootout in Tallahassee. Florida led 24-21 at halftime; however, FSU scored 17-unanswered points in the third quarter to grab the lead and the momentum. However, Florida rallied in the 4th quarter, outscoring FSU 14-7 to get back into the game.
CFB World Reacts to Questionable Calls on Last Drive of FSU-Florida
The battle for the Sunshine State was filled with chaos and some interesting officiating down the stretch.
Gator Country
Photo Gallery: Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on FSU
The Florida Gators will finish off the regular season on Friday night in Tallahassee as they take on the Florida State Seminoles. GatorCountry is live in Tallahassee and brings you a new photo gallery from Gator Walk as the Gators enter the stadium ahead of Friday’s game. David Bowie...
WATCH: 5-star FSU WR commit Hykeem Williams talks FSU-UF experience, possible official visit to another school
TALLAHASSEE — 5-star FSU WR commit Hykeem Williams spoke to Noles247 exclusively following his visit for the FSU-UF game last night. He spoke about his impressions of FSU's offense in the game, the environment inside Doak Campebell Stadium, his commitment status as well as a possible official visit to another program down the stretch. Here's that video interview:
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz returns to state semifinals
One month ago, the Buchholz football team suffered its first loss of the season in a 21-6 loss at Bartram Trail (St. Johns) in a Class 4S-District 3 game. But on Friday night in a 4S-Region 1 Final, the No. 3 seed Bobcats made enough plays to hand the top-seeded Bears (12-1) their first loss of the season in a 21-20 road victory to send Buchholz to its second straight state semifinal.
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Florida will really cost you
The University of Florida, located in Gainesville, is one of the best-rated public universities in the country. University of Florida tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $6,381 for in-state students and $28,659 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national averages for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
WCTV
‘Definition of a miracle:’ Tallahassee mother thankful for her son’s inspirational fight
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As many wrap up a Thanksgiving weekend surrounded by friends and family, a Tallahassee couple spent the holiday separated. Jared Lasseter was in Florida, while his wife Kami enjoyed Turkey Day by her 17-month old son’s bedside in an Ohio hospital. Spending holidays separated is becoming an unwanted tradition for them.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
573K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0