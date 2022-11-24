Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record in win over Packers, Aaron Rodgers leaves game with injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rewrote the franchise record books in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night.
Saints rule 3 players out and 5 others questionable for Sunday’s game in San Francisco
The New Orleans Saints listed 3 players as out and 5 others as questionable for their week 12 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.
3 Saints out, 5 questionable at San Fran; Kamara expected to play
Alvin Kamara missed Thursday’s practice due to illness, but was a full-go on Friday and expected to play week 12. 3 Saints out while 5 are questionable to play at San Francisco
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
College Football Coach Fired After Loss On Saturday Night
The coaching carousel is about to get into full swing, but not before a bunch of other college football programs start firing coaches. One team decided to get a jumpstart in that department. On Saturday, Carl Reed of 247Sports first reported that Florida Atlantic have relieved head coach Willie Taggart...
Iron Bowl 2022: Why Nick Saban’s Face Was Bloody
The legendary Alabama coach sported a noticeable cut under his eye during Saturday’s game.
Saints’ rookie receives the best news he’s heard in a very long time
The New Orleans Saints have had a couple breakout rookies this season. Wide receiver Chris Olave and defensive back Alontae Taylor have been really solid for New Orleans. Olave was not their only first-round pick, though. Offensive tackle Trevor Penning was also selected in the first round by the Saints.
Saints expected to activate T Trevor Penning
While this does not make it a lock Penning suits up in Week 12, the timing here could point to it. Because the Saints designated Penning for return on Nov. 10, they have another week to slow-play it with the highly drafted blocker. Penning being activated before the three-week deadline provides a decent indication he is ready to return to action.
Southern Beats Grambling, Punches Ticket to SWAC Championship Game for 'Boom Box' Rematch
The Southern Jaguars exacted revenge and punched their ticket to the 2022 SWAC Championship game against Jackson State on Dec. 3.
