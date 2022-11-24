Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff
Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule makes first three staff hires
New Nebraska football head coach isn’t wasting any time at all putting together his Husker staff. Just ahead of a press conference where he’ll officially be announced to Nebraska media, it appears the new hire has already got at least three members of his new staff. While nothing...
Report: Marcus Satterfield A Candidate For Nebraska OC Job
According to a report from Huskersonline.com, South Carolina offensive coordinator is on the radar for Nebraska's assistant coaching search.
Nebraska Football: Luke Fickell hire could trigger Mickey Joseph-centric chain reaction
By all accounts, the Wisconsin Badgers are about to hire Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell and when that comes to pass, Nebraska football fans better buckle up for the chain reaction. Just when it seemed as though the coaching carousel and the game of musical chairs was starting to...
Matt Rhule Announced as Next Nebraska Football Coach
The introductory press conference will come Monday
Breaking: Nebraska Officially Announces New Head Coach
Nebraska's search for a new head coach is officially over. Moments ago, the school confirmed that Matt Rhule is heading to Lincoln. Rhule was clearly at the top of Nebraska's wish list. His track record when it comes to coaching college football is really impressive. It's being reported that Rhule...
kfornow.com
Nebraska Hires Matt Rhule as New Head Football Coach
LINCOLN—(NU Athletics Nov. 26)—A proven program builder in college football, Matt Rhule has been hired as Nebraska’s Head Football Coach. Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts will introduce Rhule as the 31st permanent head coach in Nebraska history on Monday in Lincoln. The 47-year-old Rhule has...
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker is dynamite in blowout win
Did the Nebraska basketball team find the formula for more wins than at any time in the Fred Hoiberg era on Sunday night? They just might have done so. That formula includes a healthy dose of Derrick Walker. In fact, Hoiberg’s squad should prepare to play the rest of the season, feeding the ball to Walker as often as he can handle it.
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!
Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska Football: Possible Mickey Joseph landing spot disappears
If former Nebraska football interim head coach is going to get a permanent head coaching job, it won’t be at the school that was thought to have the most interest in hiring him for that position. One has to wonder if that might actually be good news for Husker fans who are hoping that he’ll stick around and be a part of Matt Rhule’s staff.
Corn Nation
Mickey Joseph Didn’t Perform Miracles But We Should Be Grateful for Him Anyways
“Last time we beat Iowa I wasn’t even a dad yet.” I received that text last night. His sons are seven years old. Mickey Joseph did something last night that the past two Nebraska football coaches have failed to do which was beat Iowa on Black Friday. The...
KETV.com
Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
klkntv.com
Nebraska wideout Trey Palmer sets new school record
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With 138 receiving yards in the first half, Husker receiver Trey Palmer increased his season yardage total to 1,016 which sets a new Nebraska single season receiving yardage record. The previous record was set by Stanley Morgan Jr. who recorded 1,004 yards in 2018. Palmer...
Corn Nation
Instant Reaction: Nebraska Beats Iowa 24-17!
Nebraska hangs to BEAT IOWA 24-17 and ruin their season!. When I previewed the game I said the team who made the least mistakes would win. I’m guessing most of you thought - “Nebraska always makes more mistakes than the other team.”. WELL NOT TODAY ZERG. Nebraska’s defense...
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker allows for a rebooted season
The Nebraska basketball team is coming off its second loss of the season. Coincidentally, it’s the year’s second game against a team with a pulse. It’s also the Huskers second double-digit loss in three games. But, as it turns out, there is a reason for optimism on Friday morning. Derrick Walker is returning to the Huskers.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska caps Heroes Game win with corn-related troll on social media
Nebraska upset Iowa in the Heroes Game on Friday, winning 24-17 in Iowa City. The loss was especially brutal for the Hawkeyes, who will now need help to reach the B1G Championship. Illinois and Purdue both must lose for the Hawkeyes to land in the championship. Nebraska added insult to...
Kenzie Knuckles to Miss Remainder of Season
The Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist suffered a knee injury in practice
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard: Friday, November 25th
(KMAland) -- Creighton and Omaha advanced to their respective conference tournament championships on Friday in regional college volleyball. Creighton 3 Xavier 0 (Big East Conference Tournament) Omaha 3 North Dakota State 1 (Summit League Tournament) Mississippi State 3 Missouri 1. Texas Tech 3 Kansas 0.
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
AP — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread.The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Omaha, Nebraska..Just like on other farms where bird flu has been found this year, all the chickens on the Nebraska farm will be killed to limit...
