10 things Texas fans should be thankful for this Thanksgiving

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The 2022 season has been a bit of a roller coaster for the Texas Longhorns.

An empathic 49-0 shutout victory against Oklahoma and last-second losses to Alabama and Texas Tech highlight the major ups and downs of the season. It hasn’t been easy, but Texas is a much-improved product in year two of the Steve Sarkisian era.

Sarkisian’s squad currently sits 7-4 on the year with an outside shot at the Big 12 championship game with a win over in-state rival Baylor on Friday. Ending the regular season on a positive note would do wonders for Texas’ program.

In the spirit of the holiday, our Longhorns Wire crew decided to take a look at 10 things Texas fans have to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. We focus on the current positives of the program along with many reasons for optimism moving forward.

We start the list off with superstar running back Bijan Robinson.

Bijan Robinson

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Bijan Robinson is a star in the world of college football. The Texas running back has enjoyed a career amongst the best in school history. Robinson is the exact type of player and person you want as the face of your program.

Defensive improvement

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off one of the worst defensive seasons in Texas football history, the Longhorns turned the table in a significant way. In just one offseason under Pete Kwiatkowski and his staff, Texas’ defense has made massive strides at every level on that side of the ball.

The senior class

Tim Warner/Getty Images

This year’s senior class deserves tons of credit from Texas fans. They held the ship steady through a coaching change and the age of the transfer portal. Roschon Johnson, DeMarvion Overshown and the rest of the crew have Texas heading in the right direction.

Bowl eligibility

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Texas was already eliminated from bowl contention at this point last year. Getting back into the postseason is a welcome sight to see for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program.

The future of the offensive line

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

The building blocks of the offensive line are being put into place by Kyle Flood. Kelvin Banks looks like a future first-round pick at left tackle. The group as a whole has progressed as the year has gone on and is returning four starters next season.

Arch Manning and the 2023 recruiting class

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas is sitting pretty with one of the top recruiting classes in the nation in the class of 2023. Five-stars Arch Manning, Johntay Cook and Derek Williams lead the pack as the Horns are ready to add more talent to the roster.

The Red River Beatdown

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

Anytime Texas takes down Oklahoma is a reason to be thankful, but a 49-0 whopping is one Texas fans will not forget anytime soon. Bragging rights are staying south of the red river this go-around.

Atmosphere at DKR

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas fans have packed Darrell K Royal stadium all season long. Playing in front of 100,000 intense every week is what Texas football should be like. Longhorn faithful has made the atmosphere in Austin fun again.

Meaningful games in November

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Playing for the chance at a conference title in November is energizing for a program. Being in the mix at the end of the season needs to become a more common trend for Texas in the future.

Returning talent

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Longhorns have tons of reasons to be excited about the 2023 season and it stems from the exceptional talent returning. Quinn Ewers, Kelvin Banks and Xavier Worthy are all expected to be back in 2023. Sarkisian has built an excellent foundation for success moving into next year.

