GOP lawmakers hushed on Trump's dinner with white nationalist
Republican lawmakers have largely remained silent in the wake of former President Trump's dinner with antisemitic rapper Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, reviving a tactic they frequently relied on during his presidency. Driving the news: Spokespeople for nearly two dozen House and Senate Republicans — including party leaders, co-chairs...
Dems spooked by Cheney's focus on Trump for Jan. 6 report
Look for a voluminous final report from the House Jan. 6 committee in mid-December — I'm told to expect around 1,000 pages. Why it matters: The committee has exceeded expectations, hearing by hearing — turning up constant new information about one of American history's most consequential, but also most documented, events.
Trump showed “lack of judgement” with Nick Fuentes dinner: Christie
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ripped former President Trump for having dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago this week, saying Trump showed an "awful lack of judgment" in doing so. Driving the news: Trump's dinner with Fuentes — who has been labeled a "white supremacist" by the...
Trump's new nemesis
Donald Trump and his allies have ramped up their war against newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith, reviving a playbook they hope will defang the latest unprecedented legal threat bearing down on the former president. Why it matters: This isn't 2017. The political and legal conditions that allowed Trump to...
McCarthy’s pursuit of speaker’s gavel comes at a high cost
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is in the fight of his political life, grinding through the promises and proposals, cajoling and deal-making necessary to win over reluctant colleagues whose support he needs to become House speaker. Every new commitment from McCarthy can be seen as a potentially...
Murkowski beats Trump-backed opponent in Alaska's Senate race
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) beat Trump-backed Republican foe Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election, the state's Division of Elections announced Wednesday. Why it matters: Murkowski's victory represents another blow for the former president's handpicked candidates, many of whom lost their midterm races. State of play: Election officials on Wednesday announced...
House Democrats eye lost ground in 2024
House Democrats are already sizing up the 2024 election map, circling Republicans in districts that mostly voted for President Biden as their top early targets. Why it matters: The early primer of the 2024 battleground could influence how certain House Republicans vote and comport themselves, as well as where presidential candidates spend their time and parties focus their resources.
Scoop: Brian Kemp launches federal PAC
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to create Hardworking Americans Inc., a federal PAC that will allow the Republican to boost his national profile, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Kemp's unique success defeating a Trump-backed opponent in a primary and a Democrat in...
David Valadao, Republican who voted to impeach Trump, wins re-election
Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) beat Democratic challenger Rudy Salas to win California's 22nd Congressional District, AP reported late Monday. Why it matters: Valadao was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted last year to impeach former President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He's one...
Georgia court rejects GOP appeal, Saturday early voting goes forward
Georgia's highest court on Wednesday denied the state GOP and national Republican groups' attempt to stop in-person early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26 for the state's high-profile Senate runoff. Driving the news: In an order Wednesday, all justices agreed to deny Republicans' request to overturn two lower court rulings, which...
Niece of Iran’s supreme leader calls for countries to cut ties with regime
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a rights activist, urged foreign governments to cut ties with Iran's regime in a video posted to YouTube on Friday. Driving the news: The video was released by Moradkhani's brother, Mahmoud Moradkhani, who is based in France, per...
Musk “fine” with Trump not using Twitter, would back DeSantis in 2024
Elon Musk said on Friday that he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he were to run for president in 2024. Why it matters: It's the second time this year that Musk has teased support for DeSantis. Details: Musk replied "Yes" when asked by Twitter user @ProudElephantUS if...
Scoop: VP Harris' top legal counsel leaving White House
Vice President Kamala Harris' chief legal adviser, Josh Hsu, is departing the White House at the end of the year, two people familiar with the matter told Axios. Why it matters: Hsu's departure comes as the administration gears up to respond to House GOP investigations and President Biden contemplates a re-election decision with implications for Harris' political future.
Byron York: In quest to get Trump, secrecy strikes again
Think back five years to the frenzy of news reporting and commentary over what was called Trump-Russia “collusion” — the allegation that the 2016 Trump campaign conspired with Russia to fix the presidential election. Most of the coverage, and especially the commentary, seemed predicated on the belief that collusion did, in fact, take place. But later, in one of history’s great never minds, the extensive investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller was unable to establish that Trump-Russia collusion — prosecutors called it conspiracy or coordination...
Biden on Russian oil price cap negotiations: "It's in play"
President Biden said Thursday that negotiations between the U.S. and its allies over imposing a price cap on Russian oil are ongoing and confirmed that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the issue. What they're saying: "It's in play," Biden told reporters while visiting a fire station...
Trudeau defends use of emergency powers to quell trucker protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his decision earlier this year to invoke emergency powers to quell protests against the country's COVID-19 public health restrictions while testifying before a public inquiry on Friday. Driving the news: The protests had began in Ottawa as opposition to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for...
Rep. Jim Banks eyes Senate bid
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) is considering a run for U.S. Senate after failing to secure a House Republican leadership position, Axios has learned. Driving the news: Banks' spokesperson Buckley Carlson told Axios in a statement. "He will strongly consider it if Sen. [Mike] Braun runs for governor in 2024." Banks'...
Mayorkas impeachment effort is a "stunt" says former DHS secretary
It would be "a very sad day" if Republicans pull a "political stunt" and impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, former DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation." Driving the news: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) earlier this week threatened a potential...
GOP's subpoena test
House Republicans will soon inherit a legacy of subpoena defiance and delay that many of them cheered on while Democrats pursued sprawling investigations into the Trump administration. Driving the news: The Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered the final blow to former President Trump's efforts to block a House committee from...
DOJ and Trump lawyers spar over special master in Mar-a-Lago case
A federal appeals court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in the ongoing dispute over the use of a special master to review the classified documents seized at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Driving the news: The Department of Justice has urged the Atlanta-based appeals court to terminate the special master...
