ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

Man arrested following deadly truck stop shooting — more than 40 rounds fired forcing dozens to run for safety

A 42-year old man has been arrested following a deadly Thanksgiving shooting at a truck stop in Louisiana. Timothy Washington, who was injured during the shooting but not hospitalized, was arrested by police and SWAT Friday, Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said. Washington faces one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
GROSSE TETE, LA
brproud.com

Vacant house fire on Sycamore Street, save small pets

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Friday afternoon. According to BRFD, firefighters were called to a residence in the 5100 block of Sycamore Street. When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke coming from the home’s crevices. They were able to enter the home through the front door and reach the kitchen. In the kitchen, evidence shows the fire was coming from the stove area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Large law enforcement response at storage facility after reported shooting on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A large law enforcement response was spotted outside a storage facility on Florida Boulevard Sunday afternoon as deputies investigate a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was alerted of the shooting when a man, driven by his girlfriend, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in St. Helena Parish shooting Saturday

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed after a shooting in a St. Helena Parish neighborhood Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Leon Brown Road at 8:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Cornelius Porter from Greensburg.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge police officer injured in early morning crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge police officer was injured in an early morning crash on Friday, Nov. 25, EMS officials confirmed. The crash happened on Burbank Drive near Ben Hur Road around 5:30 a.m. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer lost control of a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Car goes into water along I-12

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car landed in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody was...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspect arrested in fatal Gonzales shooting, jail records show

Ascension Parish Jail records show a suspect in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mehki Darville of Sorrento was arrested and booked Nov. 25, two weeks after the shooting at a Gonzales business. Online records showed 18-year-old Jamal Dacoby Holloway of Gonzales was charged with second degree murder, principals, fugitive from...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Officials: 6-year-old killed, parents hurt after suspected drunk driver caused crash in East Feliciana Parish

JACKSON - A six-year-old girl was killed, and her parents were hurt Friday when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their vehicle. Law enforcement officials said the crash happened on Highway 10 (Charter Street) in Jackson late Friday night. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the Jackson Police Department and State Police responded to the scene.
JACKSON, LA
brproud.com

Man involved in Tiger Truck Stop shooting apprehended by authorities

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff warned residents Friday about a man who was involved in a gas station shooting fleeing to Livonia. The Pointe Coupe Sheriff’s Office says the man who was shot at the Tiger Truck Stop on Thanksgiving Day fled to Livonia armed with a pistol and an AR-style rifle. The sheriff’s office says he was staying in an apartment complex on Northfield Drive.
LIVONIA, LA
an17.com

One dead following shooting in Fluker

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
FLUKER, LA
WAFB

WAFB

30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy