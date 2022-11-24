ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island daughter’s greatest passion is to assist those in need: She trains guide dogs. Watch Serinah Palafox in action | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Serinah Palafox, a student at Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y., has hosted and trained Labrador Retriever puppies for the past two years through Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a non-profit organization that provides guide dogs to people with vision loss — at no cost.
The Staten Island Advance

NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
PIX11

NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
The Staten Island Advance

Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
pix11.com

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
PIX11

NJ businesswoman spreading faith through fashion

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
The Staten Island Advance

Oh rats! Researchers find coronavirus in NYC sewer rodents, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus has made its way to New York City’s infamous residents — rats. According to the New York Post, researchers that have been investigating mysterious coronavirus (COVID-19) mutations found signs of the virus in New York City’s rat population. It has sparked concerns that the disease could jump from rodents to humans.
newyorkcitynews.net

Surprising Places to Find Love in New York City

New York City is a big, bustling metropolis with people from all walks of life. It's no surprise that many people find love in such a diverse and exciting place. There are plenty of places to meet singles, and dating can be easy and fun. However, you may not know about some of the more surprising places to find love in New York City.
The Staten Island Advance

Twas’ the years before this: 20 holiday photos from our Classic Staten Island Instagram account

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ho! ho! How on Earth has another year gone by?. Gearing up for the holidays is such a special time of year. There’s something timeless about the season. Though the festivities tend to stay the same, the way of life continuously changes. The Classic Staten Island Instagram page showcases the evolution of the holidays throughout the years.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

