Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two Children Were Stabbed To Death, Police Arrested the MotherAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Staten Island daughter’s greatest passion is to assist those in need: She trains guide dogs. Watch Serinah Palafox in action | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Serinah Palafox, a student at Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y., has hosted and trained Labrador Retriever puppies for the past two years through Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a non-profit organization that provides guide dogs to people with vision loss — at no cost.
Staten Island ADA honored by ASPCA at annual luncheon and award ceremony
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— This past Tuesday, Nov. 22, Assistant District Attorney and Unit Chief of the Animal Cruelty Prevention and Prosecution Unit, Travis Atkinson, was recognized by the ASPCA at their annual luncheon and award ceremony. The event was an opportunity for the ASPCA to recognize those in law...
Recent dorm intrusions leave NYU students on high alert for their safety at school
Even with security measures in place at the NYU dorms, there have allegedly been two separate intrusions in the past few weeks. NYU students are on high alert.
NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
Inside Tipsy Wheels, a Staten Island mobile bar trailer that brings the party just about anywhere
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After working for a tent rental company for several years, installing outdoor set-ups for parties big and small, Bryan Anderson and a couple of buddies from his firehouse started thinking about how they could build upon the business of “gathering.”. “When COVID hit and parties...
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)
NYC skylinePhoto byfaabi via Freepik.com (licensed) New York City is an amazing place, filled with opportunities and culture... And also financial hardship, high housing costs, and many other issues. One may say that every city and town has problems of their own, but it doesn't change the fact that homelessness is a huge problem for NYC.
Where are the best Christmas towns in the U.S.? Visit these NYC boroughs, new ranking says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There’s nothing like Christmastime in New York City, with its decorations, ice skating, winter treats, lighted Christmas trees, and so much more that makes it feel magical during the holiday season. It’s why Manhattan is one of the best Christmas towns in the United...
Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
queenoftheclick.com
Assemblyman Elect, Brook Krasny Focuses on Police and Security with New Casino in Coney Island
Alec Brook-Krasny, Assemblyman-Elect NYS 46th Assembly District – The ongoing conversation regarding the placement of a casino in Coney Island must be combined with economic development for the entire community. It is not enough to create an entertainment venue; we must include necessary infrastructure support and long-term job opportunities.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sprawling split-level contemporary, Todt Hill, $2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com says this home, located at 417 Ocean Terrace on Todt Hill, a newly renovated custom home sitting on a hill, boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Priced at $1,995,000, the kitchen comes with a host of Viking appliances, a butler’s pantry...
Where did you eat on Thanksgiving? | From the editor
Hope you can squeeze me in between the turkey (about 41 bucks for a 16-18 pound Butterball, up about 24 percent from last year), and mashed the Idaho (about $1.49 a pound, up about 20 percent) leftovers. That’s if you could afford a turkey, or even cook it. Don’t...
NJ businesswoman spreading faith through fashion
LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
Oh rats! Researchers find coronavirus in NYC sewer rodents, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus has made its way to New York City’s infamous residents — rats. According to the New York Post, researchers that have been investigating mysterious coronavirus (COVID-19) mutations found signs of the virus in New York City’s rat population. It has sparked concerns that the disease could jump from rodents to humans.
newyorkcitynews.net
Surprising Places to Find Love in New York City
New York City is a big, bustling metropolis with people from all walks of life. It's no surprise that many people find love in such a diverse and exciting place. There are plenty of places to meet singles, and dating can be easy and fun. However, you may not know about some of the more surprising places to find love in New York City.
Red flags raised up once again on Hylan Boulevard in celebration of Albanian Independence Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- You may notice several sets of red flags along Hylan Boulevard this weekend as it commemorates an important day in Albanian culture. Albanian Independence Day, which is held on Nov. 28, commemorates the country’s revolt from the Ottoman Empire in 1912. The event marks the first Albanian parliamentary state.
Twas’ the years before this: 20 holiday photos from our Classic Staten Island Instagram account
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ho! ho! How on Earth has another year gone by?. Gearing up for the holidays is such a special time of year. There’s something timeless about the season. Though the festivities tend to stay the same, the way of life continuously changes. The Classic Staten Island Instagram page showcases the evolution of the holidays throughout the years.
NY issues dispensary licenses, but legal weed may be no match for the black market (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The state Office of Cannabis Management has given the green light for 36 weed dispensaries to open up shop, including two on Staten Island. What? You mean weed isn’t already being sold legally in New York?. You’d never know from the smell of marijuana wafting...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0