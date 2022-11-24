The trip to Portland, Oregon was at least enjoyable for one UNC basketball team this past weekend. As the men went 1-2 and suffered back-to-back losses, the women’s program went 2-0 and capped it off by beating No. 5 Iowa State 73-64 to capture the title on Sunday. Courtney Banghart’s team rallied from a 17-point deficit to stun the Cyclones and capture the Phil Knight Invitational. Deja Kelly led the way for the Tar Heels, scoring 29 points including 22 in the second half to help lead the comeback. Kelly’s efforts landed her MVP honors of the tournament. Deja Kelly had a star-studded...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 38 MINUTES AGO