Habitat for Humanity eyes manufacturing homes locally as future housing solution
Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley is attempting to build a modular home manufacturing plant so that it can scale up its pace of affordable housing development and more aggressively combat the housing crisis rippling from Aspen to Parachute. The initiative, for which Habitat is now seeking investors,...
Hearts full of gratitude
During this season of giving thanks, Connect! would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and acknowledge our many supporters. Because of them, we are able to ensure the viability, sustainability and growth of the program. Connect! is a unique social, emotional, and ethical after-school program for elementary aged children.)First, we would like to recognize and thank the following organizations, institutions, and foundations for granting us funds essential to our ongoing success: Pitkin County, The Rotary Club of Aspen, The Aspen Thrift Shop, WHH Foundation, Aspen Family Connections, PWS Memorial Foundation.
Get smart or move out
What’s the solution? I won’t play that old game of “and I’ve lived here since ...”. As long as we persist in an attitude of needing bigger, better, fancier ski lifts, restaurants, fun parks, hotels and other tourist attractions along with fancier houses (as opposed to 2,100-square-foot homes) etc., etc. ... there is no solution. There is nothing in downtown Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale or Glenwood for the average Joe and Jane coal miner and their families.
Who stands to benefit?
“Cui bono?” while rarely dispositive, is always a worthwhile ask. Who really stands to benefit from expanding Aspen’s affordable housing supply? Employers who don’t want to pay their workers a living wage. If they can’t attract workers at a price that allows them to profit then their business model isn’t viable. It isn’t government’s job to provide corporate welfare.
Jamgrass pioneer Leftover Salmon comes to Belly Up on Sunday
Belly Up welcomes back one of the original jamgrass groups in music history, Leftover Salmon. The progressive bluegrass band will take the stage on Sunday night and follow an opening act by Taylor Scott Band. Having played at Belly Up multiple times in its three-decade run, Leftover Salmon returns to...
Longtime Aspen first responder facing misdemeanor allegations
After a months-long inquiry by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a longtime Aspen-area first responder faces four misdemeanor charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance — in this case, fentanyl — and two petty offenses. The investigation was carried out by CBI because the Pitkin County Sheriff’s...
