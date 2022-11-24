Read full article on original website
Six Threes for Scott in Central Women’s Basketball Road Win
A career-best six 3-pointers for guard Samantha Scott (Davenport, North Scott HS) and a double-double by center Allison Van Gorp (sophomore, Pella, Pella Christian HS) in her season debut fueled an encouraging 78-70 Central College women’s basketball victory Saturday over Principia College (Ill.). It’s the season’s first road win for the Dutch (3-4).
Indianola Boys Swimming Faces Tough Schedule
The Indianola boys swimming team faces a tough schedule this season, that will test them before state qualifying in February. The Indians will match up not only with conference opponents Newton, Grinnell, and Oskaloosa, but non-conference matchups such as Southeast Polk, Decorah, Des Moines East, Ottumwa, and Ankeny Centennial throughout the season. The Indians get their season started Tuesday hosting Newton.
Simpson Men’s Basketball Defeats Knox
The Simpson men’s basketball team blew out Knox in a non-conference matchup Saturday 101-71. The Storm jumped out right away in the first half, building a 46-31 lead at the break and then blowing up in the second half for 55 points to get to the final tally. Easton Darling led the Storm with 24 points, while Andrew Gibb scored 20, Chris Honz scored 10, and Caden McGuire added 10 off the bench as 13 Storm players found the score sheet. The Storm are now 5-1, and will play Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran.
Eagles Boys Basketball Expects Guards to Play a Bigger Role This Season
As J.D. Boer enters his third season as the Pella Christian boys basketball coach, he will do so with a team that looks significantly different than his first two seasons. Of the 14 players that saw varsity action last winter, the Eagles graduated seven seniors that helped lead the Eagles to the State Semifinals in Class 2A. Among the graduates from the State Tournament squad last year, was a deep and experienced backcourt, in addition to six of Pella Christian’s top eight scorers. The two top returning scorers for the Eagles are guards Aiden Stoltz and Tysen De Vries. With the bulk of the Eagles returning experience coming at the guard position, the Eagles style of play will be much different than in Coach Boer’s first two seasons.
Top Half Finish A Goal For Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball This Season
Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Coach John Suntken has a lot of expectations for his team this season. One important one is a top three finish in the Bluegrass Conference. The Saints finished 9th last season, but with the amount of experience coming back this season, Suntken says top three is within a reasonable goal.
A Lot Of Competition For Playing Time Up For Grabs With Knoxville Boys Basketball
With a lot of young talent coming back from last season the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad is learning they have a lot of options of who the Panthers can put on the court. Coach Troy Pearson says it is a day-to-day learning experience of who can be the best five on the court come Tuesday night at PCM. Pearson adds it puts a little more pressure on the players to perform in practice knowing that their starting or even playing minutes are not guaranteed.
Indianola Basketball Teams Face Tough Non-Conference Schedule
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams will not only face a gauntlet of teams on their quest for a Little Hawkeye Conference title, but both teams will face one of the state’s most competitive non-conference schedules. The Indians will match up with Southeast Polk, Johnston, Carlisle, Ankeny, and Waukee in doubleheaders this season, and girls head coach Jeff Janssen said it will be a test and will make them better by the end of the season.
University of Connecticut
UConn Meets Iowa State For PKI Championship
PORTLAND, Ore. – The UConn men's basketball team traveled to the West Coast to face the challenge of an upgrade in competition as they played the Phil Knight Invitational with seven other strong teams, all representing the Nike brand. With one day remaining in tourney play, it's safe to...
Central Outshoots Knox for Men’s Basketball Win
Central College rained in 14 3-point goals in its first men’s basketball home-court appearance of the season as they dominated Knox College (Ill.) 88-66 Friday night. Guard Kade Terrell (5th-year, Montrose, Colo.) knocked down five treys and had a game-high 18 points for the Dutch (4-3), who used a 10-0 first-half run to build a 39-29 lead at the break. Central then opened the second half with 11 unanswered points and pushed its lead to 72-42 with 9:09 left. Coach Joe Steinkamp emptied the bench soon thereafter. Guard Kaleb Brand (junior, Mount Vernon) hit a pair of threes and had 12 points and guard Sam Beatty (senior, Mount Pleasant) had 10 points in just 10 minutes of action that included a crowd-pleasing dunk.
Simpson Women’s Basketball Getting Contributions from New Names
For years, the Simpson women’s basketball team had their core intact, that went through the American Rivers Conference for two years in a row not suffering a single conference loss. As with all college sports however, players are lost to graduation and new players will have to step in. For the Storm, they are still seeing contributions from standouts Anna Wanek and Cassie Nash, however stepping into a new scoring role this season is Haley Rasmussen averaging 13.6 points per game to lead the team, in addition to Molly Lutmer averaging 10 points per contest. The Storm will next play Wednesday hosting Iowa Wesleyan.
Norwalk Girls Basketball enters season with tight-knit group
A young team that will battle hard every night and always play for each other – that’s the early description of this year’s Norwalk girls basketball team from head coach Jill Martin. The Warriors opened their 2022-23 season on Monday and were defeated at ADM 66-44. Norwalk...
Knoxville Mock Trial Team Qualifies for State
The Knoxville eighth grade Mock Trial Team has qualified for State. State competition will be Wednesday, November 30th through Friday, December 2nd at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. Regional action for the teams was held in Marshalltown November 12th. The Knoxville 8th grade team was third out of...
Role Players Looking Good For Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball
While Owen Suntken will be the main go to for the Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad, Coach John Suntken expects his teammates to step up and help out. Suntken tells KNIA Sports that so far in the week or so of practice, he is seeing a few of the other starters and role players make improvements from last season.
hawkeyesports.com
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
Expectations Very High For Knoxville Wrestling This Season
It could be a very special year for Knoxville Wrestling as four state qualifiers are on this year’s squad three of which wore Knoxville black and gold as Marco Alejo, Luke Spaur, and Wayne Johnston return along with move-in Andon Trout, who wore Southeast Polk black and gold and was a class 3A qualifier last season for the Rams. While expectations are high for Knoxville, Coach Skylar Spaur tells KNIA/KRLS sports the first goal is to win all of their duals and win a few traditional tournaments they will be in, then think about the postseason goals, including making state duals for only the second time in program history.
Indianola, Norwalk, SE Warren combine for eight All-State football selections
Five players from Indianola, two from Norwalk and one from Southeast Warren were named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association’s 2022 All-State Football teams earlier this week. Indianola, which finished 7-4 overall and reached the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs for...
Excitement For The Season Fueling Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball
Much of the reason for higher expectations for the Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball programs is everyone is back from last year and healthy, plus everyone has had a year of playing varsity. Coach John Suntken tells KNIA Sports it is a matter of his players executing the game plan, and that is one of many reasons he is excited to start the season.
Mason Hatch Performs at All-State Chorus
Mason Hatch, a Knoxville senior, performed at the Iowa All-State Chorus event held in Ames last week. It was the second year in a row where he has qualified for the prestigious event. Hatch was joined at State by his high school choir director, Ian Heetland. He had two days...
Knoxville Raceway Holds Annual Banquet
The Knoxville Raceway celebrated this past racing season with its annual banquet held at Prairie Meadows in Altoona on Saturday night. Track champions Mike Mayberry in the Pro Sprints, Terry McCarl in the 360s and Brian Brown in the 410s were honored as several drivers were also recognized in several categories. Brown was named the Jr. Fan Club Driver of the Year, The Knoxville Fan of the Year was Bill Webb, former Chief Starter Doug Clark was named the Ralph Capitani Heritage Award given by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Also getting awards were Rookie of the Year as Ryan Navratil took that honor in the Pro Sprints…Chase Randall in the 360s…and J.J. Hickle in the 410s. Over $300,000 in prize money and contingency awards were handed. The 70th season at the Knoxville Raceway is scheduled to begin April 15th.
Knoxville Raceway Banquet Set for Saturday
The Knoxville Raceway Banquet will be held Saturday at Prairie Meadows in Des Moines. Champions will be crowned for all three sprint divisions at the track, 360, 410 and Pro Sprints. A few of the other awards to be presented include Junior Fan Club, Driver of the Year and Race...
