NBC Connecticut
Singapore's Inflation May Have Eased Slightly, But Central Bank Warns Pain Likely to Linger
The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
NBC Connecticut
Inflation Boosts U.S. Household Spending by $433 a Month, on Average, Moody's Finds
Inflation raised spending by $433 a month for the average household, according to a Moody's analysis of the October 2022 consumer price index. The index increased 7.7% in October from a year ago, down from its recent peak but still near the highest levels since the early 1980s. The average...
NBC Connecticut
Hong Kong Stocks Fall 3% on China Unrest, Oil Drops to Lowest in 2022
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses in a negative Asia-Pacific session on Monday amid unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy. Oil futures hovered around new 2022 lows as demand concerns from the world's second-largest consumer of oil weighed on prices. The...
NBC Connecticut
‘Heated' and ‘Really Ugly': Europe Fails to Thrash Out Details on Gas Price Cap as Talks Turn Sour
BRUSSELS — European energy ministers failed to reach a compromise over a cap on natural gas prices after "heated," "ugly" and "tough" discussions. The 27 EU leaders agreed in late October to give their political support to a limit on natural gas prices after months and months of discussions on how to best tackle the current energy crisis.
NBC Connecticut
Op-Ed: Cryptocurrency Isn't a Smart Investment — and Hasn't Been for a While
Cryptocurrencies are suffering from a spectacular fall from grace and are now drawing increasing regulatory scrutiny and investigations around the globe. A lack of clear and uniform cryptocurrency regulation — both within and across countries — creates tremendous uncertainty for long-term investors. Cryptocurrencies have failed to demonstrate either...
NBC Connecticut
Renault Wants to Use Water From Depths of 4,000 Meters to Supply Heat to an Old Production Plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
