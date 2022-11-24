ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Singapore's Inflation May Have Eased Slightly, But Central Bank Warns Pain Likely to Linger

The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
NBC Connecticut

Hong Kong Stocks Fall 3% on China Unrest, Oil Drops to Lowest in 2022

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses in a negative Asia-Pacific session on Monday amid unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy. Oil futures hovered around new 2022 lows as demand concerns from the world's second-largest consumer of oil weighed on prices. The...
NBC Connecticut

Op-Ed: Cryptocurrency Isn't a Smart Investment — and Hasn't Been for a While

Cryptocurrencies are suffering from a spectacular fall from grace and are now drawing increasing regulatory scrutiny and investigations around the globe. A lack of clear and uniform cryptocurrency regulation — both within and across countries — creates tremendous uncertainty for long-term investors. Cryptocurrencies have failed to demonstrate either...

