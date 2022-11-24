Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
2022 World Cup Power Rankings After First Group Stage Game
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a wild first week in Qatar. With every nation having played its first group stage game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we’ve already witnessed multiple shocking upsets and some thrilling encounters.
Cody Gakpo a Breakout Star at World Cup After Another Goal for Netherlands
Cody Gakpo can score late or early for the Netherlands. After scoring the go-ahead goal in the closing minutes of a 2-0 win over Senegal on Monday, the forward again put the Dutch in front Friday with a goal in the opening minutes of their matchup against Ecuador. That penchant...
Costa Rica Stuns Japan With Late Goal From Keysher Fuller
There’s no quit in Costa Rica. Four days after dropping a 7-0 contest against Spain, Los Ticos bounced back and beat Japan thanks to a goal from Keysher Fuller in the 81st minute. Costa Rica capitalized on its first chance of the second half. Fuller lofted a shot on...
Niclas Füllkrug Equalizes Late for Germany Vs. Spain
Germany's hopes of advancing have increased. Niclas Füllkrug, who came off the bench in the 70th minute for Thomas Muller, scored a much-needed equalizer for the Germans against Spain in the 83rd minute. After Jamal Musiala chested the ball down inside the penalty box with a swarm of Spaniards...
World Cup Day 6: Top Moments in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Iran kicked off day six of the World Cup with a last-minute victory snatched from Wales in stoppage time – a group stage comeback for the team at 0–2.
VAR Review Wipes Out Moroccan Goal Vs. Belgium
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium was able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief heading into halftime against Morocco. With first-half stoppage time winding down, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech hit a free kick past...
Qatar Calls for Penalty After Controversial No-Call Vs. Senegal
Penalty kicks have been common at the 2022 World Cup, and it appears the host nation may have been robbed of one on Friday. Qatar’s Akram Afif was racing up the left side and on his way to goal before Senegal’s Ismaïla Sarr ran into him. Afif went down and the ball trickled out of play, but instead of awarding a penalty kick, referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz called for a goal kick.
Mohammed Muntari Scores Qatar's First Ever World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Qatar is making its first World Cup appearance this year on home soil, and it now has its first goal. Mohammed Muntari scored in the 78th minute of Friday’s...
How to Watch Qatar vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway. So far, we’ve seen an upset in the Group A standings following Qatar’s debut battle against Ecuador. In the opening match of the tournament, Ecuador soared to a 2-0 victory over the host nation, and this match against Senegal is the first time Qatar will be returning to the pitch since.
How Host Nations Have Fared in FIFA World Cup History
Qatar, show us what you got. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by a Middle Eastern country for the first time in the tournament’s 92-year history. Though Qatar is not expected to make a deep run in 2022, it begets the question: How have host nations fared in World Cup history?
Alvaro Morata Clips in Spain's Opener vs. Germany in Second Half
Germany is on the brink of elimination. Alvaro Morata, who came off the bench in the 54th minute, opened the scoring in the 62nd minute for Spain with a silky outside-the-boot finish past Manuel Neuer. Jordi Alba, Spain’s left back, delivered the low cross past Thilo Kehrer as Morata cut...
Croatia Scores Four Unanswered Goals to Eliminate Canada
In a back-and-forth battle, Croatia defeated Canada 4-1 on Sunday at Khalifa International Stadium. Andrej Kramaric (twice), Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer scored for Croatia, while Alphonso Davies netted Canada's goal. Croatia now sits tied with Morocco atop the Group F table, while Canada is officially eliminated from contention with...
Moroccan Substitutes Spark Late Rally in Upset Win Over Belgium
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The upsets just keep coming at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0 on Sunday to pull ahead in the Group F standings. Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria...
How to Watch Croatia vs. Canada in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Play
The reigning World Cup runner-up is ready to continue its 2022 journey, and it’s looking to finally get on the scoresheet. Croatia opened group play with a scoreless draw against Morocco. Despite owning 65% of possession, the team managed just two shots on goal against a beatable opponent. Next...
Canada Scores First World Cup Goal in Second Minute Vs. Croatia
Canada wasted no time getting on the board Sunday. In just the second minute of Canada's Group F match against Croatia, Alphonso Davies broke through for the nation's first ever World Cup goal. It was the fastest goal in the tournament so far, coming just one minute and seven seconds...
Twitter Roasts Belgium After World Cup Loss to Morocco
The emotional extremes of the World Cup were on full display in Qatar on Sunday. On one side, there was pure jubilation for Morocco following its 2-0 upset victory over Belgium. It was just the third ever World Cup win for the country and vaulted the team into first place in the Group F standings.
USMNT-England Group B Showdown Ends in Quiet 0-0 Draw
After all the build-up hype, the United States men's national team and England played to a quiet 0-0 draw in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B showdown on Friday. England’s first key chance came early on in the ninth minute when some first-touch football between Keiran Trippier, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side led to a Saka low cross into the box that found Harry Kane, but Walker Zimmerman made a key intervention on Kane’s shot to force a corner.
