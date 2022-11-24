Adidas, New Balance, Fanatics and many others on this list are offering major sales for Cyber Monday. The prices listed below are full retail, so click through to find sale prices and save big while getting the perfect gift for the soccer fan in your life. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, soccer fans! For the first time ever, the World Cup and the holiday season collide to bring us tidings of great joy. Pro Soccer Wire is here to help with both. Check back for our daily World Cup coverage throughout the tournament and check below for the best gift...

35 MINUTES AGO