Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Lionel Messi's Long-distance Shot Opens Scoring for Argentina vs. Mexico
Struggling to break down Mexico’s 5-3-2 low block for 63 minutes, it was Lionel Messi that broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a strike from outside the box for Argentina. Ángel Di Maria cut back to his left foot to deliver the pass to Messi from the...
NBC Los Angeles
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
NBC Los Angeles
Lionel Messi, Argentina Bounce Back in Group C With 2-0 Win Over Mexico
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi and Argentina are not going anywhere yet. Following Argentina’s shocking upset 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its Group C opener, La Albiceleste would’ve been eliminated from...
NBC Los Angeles
Robert Lewandowski Nets Long-Awaited World Cup Goal to Lift Poland to 2-0 Win
A decade and a half after making his debut on the senior national team and five World Cup games later, Robert Lewandowski has finally etched his name into the scorecard on the sport's biggest stage. The 34-year-old striker's emotions perfectly captured the significance of that moment -- shock, relief and most importantly, pure joy.
NBC Los Angeles
Costa Rica Stuns Japan With Late Goal From Keysher Fuller
There’s no quit in Costa Rica. Four days after dropping a 7-0 contest against Spain, Los Ticos bounced back and beat Japan thanks to a goal from Keysher Fuller in the 81st minute. Costa Rica capitalized on its first chance of the second half. Fuller lofted a shot on...
NBC Los Angeles
Senegal Scores Pair of Second-Half Goals to Fend Off Qatar
It took some patience, but Senegal remains in the hunt heading into the second week of World Cup action. After taking a 1-0 lead late in the first half, Senegal opened up the second half with a perfectly executed set piece. Ismail Jakob’s corner made contact with forward Famara Diedhiou’s head, and he buried the ball to the back post.
NBC Los Angeles
Niclas Füllkrug Equalizes Late for Germany Vs. Spain
Germany's hopes of advancing have increased. Niclas Füllkrug, who came off the bench in the 70th minute for Thomas Muller, scored a much-needed equalizer for the Germans against Spain in the 83rd minute. After Jamal Musiala chested the ball down inside the penalty box with a swarm of Spaniards...
NBC Los Angeles
USMNT, England Fans React to ‘Boring' World Cup Tie
The adrenaline build up going into Friday’s Group B matchup between the United States and England was higher than any other battle on the World Cup pitch this year. However, much to the audience's dismay, the match turned out to be quite the snoozefest – resulting in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes and four extra minutes of stoppage time.
NBC Los Angeles
Top Three Moments From Day 7 of 2022 World Cup
The first spot in soccer's Sweet 16 has been claimed. Day 7 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup saw France, the defending champions, become the first of the 32 teams competing in the tournament to advance to the Round of 16 after a 2-1 with over Denmark. Argentina also kept...
NBC Los Angeles
2022 World Cup Power Rankings After First Group Stage Game
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a wild first week in Qatar. With every nation having played its first group stage game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we’ve already witnessed multiple shocking upsets and some thrilling encounters.
NBC Los Angeles
How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play
Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country's largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was stunned...
Best Cyber Monday deals for soccer fans
Adidas, New Balance, Fanatics and many others on this list are offering major sales for Cyber Monday. The prices listed below are full retail, so click through to find sale prices and save big while getting the perfect gift for the soccer fan in your life. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, soccer fans! For the first time ever, the World Cup and the holiday season collide to bring us tidings of great joy. Pro Soccer Wire is here to help with both. Check back for our daily World Cup coverage throughout the tournament and check below for the best gift...
Comments / 0