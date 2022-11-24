ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Wednesday's Win Against the Washington Wizards

By Jayden Armant
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago
After a four game losing streak, the Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards Wednesday night.

Heat fans were elated to get their first win since Nov. 14.

Kyle Lowry had his best scoring performance of the season, recording 28 points with five 3-pointers. It was a flashback to his days in Toronto.

The Heat nearly lost another game due to a blown lead, but their fourth-quarter effort sealed the win. Tyler Herro had 12 of his 17 points in the final quarter. His shots down the stretch were praised by fans.

Lowry’s production increased while Herro was out of the starting lineup. There were questions about their ability to play on the court together. Both of them produced, giving a glimpse of Miami’s potential in the backcourt.

Caleb Martin also had his best game of the season, recording 24 points on 10 of 17 shooting. Fans liked his performance but worry it may not sustain down the stretch of the season. Some say they’d like to see Martin back to being a wing or coming off the bench.

The Heat face the Wizards again Friday at 8 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

