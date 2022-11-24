Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-11-26 18:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-27 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 630 AM CST. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Matagorda and Wharton Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with water well into the flood plain on the right upstream bank and within inches of spilling over the east approach to the bridge at FM 456. The river will be almost one quarter mile wide in the vicinity of the gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 26.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Saturday was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.8 feet on 05/31/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 26.8 Sat 5 pm CST 18.8 9.2 6.6
Effective: 2022-11-27 21:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-28 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 915 AM CST. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Brazoria, Fort Bend and Wharton Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County threatens low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Sunday the stage was 18.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Sunday was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 5.6 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.6 feet on 05/05/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu San Bernard River Boling 18.0 18.6 Sun 8 pm CST 13.3 8.7 7.1
