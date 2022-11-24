ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends of Chelsea District Library Ornament Sale

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Lisa Climer for the information in this story.) Friends of the Chelsea District Library’s 2nd annual ornament sale is in progress. Stop by the library lobby to see the “Imagination” ornament series featuring a wooden dragon, snowman and unicorn shapes. They are $10 each. Quantities are limited.
Chelsea Kiwanis Club Hears from Chelsea Athletic Director

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Bob Milbrodt for the information in this story.) Last Monday, the Chelsea Kiwanis Club heard from Brad Bush, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Chelsea High School. He has been in the education field for 26 years in various capacities, and loves his work here in Chelsea.
Santa’s Magic Forest returns after two-year hiatus

TAYLOR — The holidays are getting a lot brighter in the city of Taylor this year. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Santa’s Magic Forest returns to the Activity Center within Heritage Park in Taylor. The holiday display includes many of the old Hudson Store holiday...
MI Dream Home: Contemporary, luxury Rochester house has 12 acres

Looks, luxury and land. A contemporary-style home in Rochester that has all of those things and more is up for sale. Built in 2019, the house is located at 4550 Hunter Creek Lane near Silverbell and Gallagher roads in Rochester. The asking price for the four-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is $6.9 million.
Fantasy Of Lights Parade To Light Up Downtown Howell

The community is gearing up for tonight’s Fantasy of Lights parade. The parade will honor longtime Howell City Councilman Steve Manor - a beloved public servant and teacher named this year’s Grand Marshal who passed away recently. State Street - known as the Peppermint Path - will open...
Holiday strolls, carriage rides, parades: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend

You can celebrate the magic of the season with festive parades and outdoor winter wonderlands in metro Detroit this Thanksgiving weekend. Here's what's in the lineup. This outdoor experience will transport guests to a winter wonderland with more than a million festive lights, a light show choreographed to classic holiday songs and the sounds of professional carolers, Christmas performances and re-creations of favorite holiday scenes. Visitors can also visit with Frosty, Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Jack Frost, Anna, Elsa and Olaf. Santa will be there, too, and his personal mailbox will be available to accept letters from children.
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Robbing in November? #816862

As you know it is a balmy 55 degrees on 23 Nov 22. There is so much activity in my backyard, I thought there were a few cleansing flights, but now it looks like a spring day with bees going back and forth. There are also bees crawling on the hive as if they are lost. I am wondering if my hives are being robbed and if I should put a sheet over them or something. Thanks in advance for your advice!
