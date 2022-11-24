Read full article on original website
chelseaupdate.com
Friends of Chelsea District Library Ornament Sale
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Lisa Climer for the information in this story.) Friends of the Chelsea District Library’s 2nd annual ornament sale is in progress. Stop by the library lobby to see the “Imagination” ornament series featuring a wooden dragon, snowman and unicorn shapes. They are $10 each. Quantities are limited.
chelseaupdate.com
Dec. 4: Hometown Holiday Concert at Chelsea First United Methodist Church
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Liza Gray-Jarvis for the information in this story.) On Sunday, Dec. 4, at Chelsea First United Methodist Church, 128 Park St. will be the annual Hometown Holiday Concert, for two performances at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The concert will be presented by the...
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Kiwanis Club Hears from Chelsea Athletic Director
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Bob Milbrodt for the information in this story.) Last Monday, the Chelsea Kiwanis Club heard from Brad Bush, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Chelsea High School. He has been in the education field for 26 years in various capacities, and loves his work here in Chelsea.
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as...
EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall
The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season. Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters marketplace.
mcccvoice.org
Is it time for a new mascot? MCCC students say “Yes!”
4th Place – (8%) – The Wild Turkeys. 3rd Place – The Bobcats (14%) 2nd Place (tie) – (18%) The Old Vikings and The Mustangs.
Midnight Madness, Moonlight Madness and Kerrytown Kindlefest coming to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Check out three upcoming events that plan to bring late-night shopping to downtown Ann Arbor. Midnight Madness, Moonlight Madness and Kerrytown Kindlefest are all happening on Friday, Dec. 2. The trio of events will feature retail sales, restaurant specials and entertainment all while bringing some holiday spirit to the city.
downriversundaytimes.com
Santa’s Magic Forest returns after two-year hiatus
TAYLOR — The holidays are getting a lot brighter in the city of Taylor this year. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Santa’s Magic Forest returns to the Activity Center within Heritage Park in Taylor. The holiday display includes many of the old Hudson Store holiday...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Contemporary, luxury Rochester house has 12 acres
Looks, luxury and land. A contemporary-style home in Rochester that has all of those things and more is up for sale. Built in 2019, the house is located at 4550 Hunter Creek Lane near Silverbell and Gallagher roads in Rochester. The asking price for the four-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is $6.9 million.
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
whmi.com
Fantasy Of Lights Parade To Light Up Downtown Howell
The community is gearing up for tonight’s Fantasy of Lights parade. The parade will honor longtime Howell City Councilman Steve Manor - a beloved public servant and teacher named this year’s Grand Marshal who passed away recently. State Street - known as the Peppermint Path - will open...
Holiday strolls, carriage rides, parades: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
You can celebrate the magic of the season with festive parades and outdoor winter wonderlands in metro Detroit this Thanksgiving weekend. Here's what's in the lineup. This outdoor experience will transport guests to a winter wonderland with more than a million festive lights, a light show choreographed to classic holiday songs and the sounds of professional carolers, Christmas performances and re-creations of favorite holiday scenes. Visitors can also visit with Frosty, Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Jack Frost, Anna, Elsa and Olaf. Santa will be there, too, and his personal mailbox will be available to accept letters from children.
Soup kitchens, food pantries step up for Michiganders in need this Thanksgiving
As most of us prepare a delicious meal at home or plan to visit loved ones for Thanksgiving, thousands are relying on the generosity of others.
Sweet old dog needs a permanent home
Could you provide the forever home for Old Timer the dog?
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
Has Black Friday lost its popularity?
Stampedes of Black Friday shoppers, once commonplace Thanksgiving night, but not so much anymore. Since the pandemic, shopping trends have changed drastically with a lot of people opting for online.
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
extension.org
Robbing in November? #816862
As you know it is a balmy 55 degrees on 23 Nov 22. There is so much activity in my backyard, I thought there were a few cleansing flights, but now it looks like a spring day with bees going back and forth. There are also bees crawling on the hive as if they are lost. I am wondering if my hives are being robbed and if I should put a sheet over them or something. Thanks in advance for your advice!
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
