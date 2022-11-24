Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Wakanda Forever' & 9 Films That Celebrate Family Love
Aside from all the incredible action it delivers, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is, more than anything, a powerful study of grief, loss, and love. While Ryan Coogler's film provides the regular MCU enthusiast with a good dose of exciting adventure and thrilling twists, it also reflects on the importance of family bonds, beautifully highlighting the true significance behind the word.
Collider
What Are Tyler's True Intentions With Wednesday Addams? Hunter Doohan Explains
Editors Note: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. Netflix’s latest spooky offering Wednesday is full of layered mysteries, wacky twists, and unexpected turns. As our protagonist, played by Jenna Ortega, comes to Nevermore Academy she unearths new secrets about her family and new school, while also rising up to the challenge of making new friends and confronting her own emotions. While navigating a whole new life there’s also her budding relationship with Tyler, who later turns out to be the monster going on a killing spree in the woods. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Hunter Doohan, who played the multi-faceted character, talks about his audition process and Tyler’s true intentions toward Wednesday.
Collider
'The Addams Family': Best Versions of Wednesday, Ranked
With those jet-black pigtails and that iconic death stare, Wednesday Addams is an instantly recognizable goth girl icon. First appearing in Charles Addams' comic strip, The Addams Family, Wednesday has been an infamous name since the '30s. And Wednesday's woe is back in full force with Netflix’s latest adaptation. From the mind of Tim Burton and created for television by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, Wednesday may be a brand-new version of our favorite goth girl, but it has certainly got big shoes to fill. So, just how does Hollywood's newest Scream Queen Jenna Ortega rank in comparison? Let’s find out!
Collider
'Bambi' Is Getting a Horror Movie From the Creatives Behind 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'
We might be experiencing the beginning of a disturbing cinematic trend that could ruin the childhoods of several generations by recreating cherished public domain works into terrifying horror films. Just months after the announcement of the upcoming horror-thriller film Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey — where fan favorites Pooh and Piglet turn into ruthless murderers — another classic animated character is set to receive the horror treatment. This time it's the titular beloved deer from the 1923 Austrian novel Bambi, a Life in the Woods, whose story will be getting a sadistic twist in the upcoming horror project. The film is reportedly moving forward under the working title Bambi: The Reckoning.
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
Collider
‘From Scratch’: Biggest Differences Between the Memoir and the Netflix Show
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, From Scratch. A love story, especially one that does not promise a happy ending, is a lot of things. It’s a bumpy roller-coaster for all the sappy romantics out there. A thought-provoking experience for those wary of love. A heart-wrenching, much-sought-after ride for the small-screen enthusiast. And a memorable experience to draw invaluable lessons from for just about anyone!
Collider
How to Watch 'The Noel Diary' Starring Justin Hartley
Earlier this year, fans had to say their goodbyes to the Pearson family after the final season of This Is Us aired. With trials and emotional moments in every episode, the series left a vacant spot for another tearjerker to fill in the gap. Gladly, Justin Hartley's Christmas film is here, and it promises to bring all the feelings. Similar to his former role in the NBC drama, Hartley's character in The Noel Diary is a celebrity who must reflect on his past to deal with a tragic loss. Given that the holiday season is near, it is time to get cozy and sentimental with this Christmas movie. Here are all the details you need to know about watching the adaptation to the screen of The Noel Diary by Richard Paul Evans.
Collider
From 'Fargo' to 'The Walking Dead': 10 TV Shows That Peaked With Their Pilot Episode
When it comes to kicking off a TV show, it pays to hit the ground running. Enter the pilot: an episode of a TV show that aims to set up what the show will be about, introduce its characters and establish a tone. Often, TV shows are greenlit for a season or more based on the strength of a single pilot, meaning it pays to make it as good as possible.
Collider
Timothy Omundson Praises "Incredible" New 'Percy Jackson' Series
The return of Timothy Omundson to acting has been something fans have been excited for. The actor, who suffered a stroke back in 2017, returned as his famed character Detective Carlton Jebediah Lassiter in the television show Psych and since we've been gifted with Omundson beginning to show the world his talents yet again. So when he was cast in the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for Disney+, fans were extremely happy for him!
Collider
'Manifest's J.R. Ramirez Explains Why Jared Deserves a Happy Ending
The NBC-turned-Netflix series Manifest finally returned with the first part of its fourth and final season earlier this month. The saved drama series largely focuses on Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and his family after they mysteriously disappeared on Flight 828 for five and a half years. Throughout the series, he and the others followed "Callings" that led them down various, mystery-solving paths. However, one non-passenger has been instrumental in helping the Stones, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) specifically, as they try to work out the mystery of 828 — Jared (J.R. Ramirez).
Collider
'The Callisto Protocol' Live-Action TV Spot Shows Josh Duhamel Trying to Survive on a Dead Moon
The highly anticipated survival horror game The Callisto Protocol is only a week away from release, but as one final call to get players to the moon of Callisto, Striking Distance Studios put out a new live-action television spot featuring Josh Duhamel. The star voices the game's protagonist Jacob Lee, a prisoner stuck in the Black Iron colony when an alien invasion wreaks untold havoc on its inhabitants. In the new spot, he dons Jacob's prisoner's uniform and sets out to find a way to survive the death and destruction all around him.
Collider
Enola Holmes & 9 Of The Most Brilliant Child Sleuths
Sometimes cold cases remain frozen unless an experienced private eye leads the investigation to solve the mystery. Age is nothing, but a number and sometimes the experienced PI arrives in the form of an underaged sleuth. Teenage detectives like Enola Holmes use their wit, imagination and lessons from mentors to...
Collider
'Wednesday' Episode 7 Recap: You Can’t Hyde From the Truth
In the previous episode of Wednesday, things took a morbid turn when Jericho’s mayor (Tommie Earl Jenkins) fell victim to a serial killer just as he was about to uncover the truth. By investigating the monster who preys on the woods around Nevermore Academy, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) also discovered the creature was somehow related to her, as there were pictures of the goth girl hidden inside Laurel Gates' old music box. In Episode 7, “If You Don’t Woe By Now,” all the puzzle pieces fall into Wednesday’s lap. Unfortunately, the girl has trouble fitting everything together, and her impulsiveness might cause even more suffering for an innocent person.
Collider
How 'The English' Redefines the Classic Brooding Western Hero
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Prime Video series, The English. Created by Hugo Blick, Prime Video’s The English is a western like no other, though, at first glance, it might not look like it. Over the course of six episodes, the show tells the story of an unlikely pair crossing the American West in the late 19th century, each in search of their own form of retribution. Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) has crossed an ocean and half a country to find and kill the man who took the life of her son. Recently discharged Pawnee scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), on the other hand, is riding up to Nebraska to claim a piece of land that used to belong to his people. However, as we are told right in the show’s first episode, what you want and what you need are two different things, and Cornelia’s and Eli’s journeys change drastically from the moment they cross paths with each other.
Collider
Antonio Banderas Says He Would Love To "Pass the Torch" to Tom Holland in a 'Zorro' Reboot
It's official, Antonio Banderas is open to seeing Don Diego de la Vega command a new era of justice in a Zorro reboot. Banderas starred in the legendary 1998 film The Mask of Zorro as the titular hero on his journey from thief to suave outlaw. Banderas also took on the masked mantle in the hit 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Collider
The Best Teen Drama Shows Streaming on HBO Max
Whether you’re the cool kid or an outsider, high school is an unforgettable time that undeniably leaves scars for better or for worse. A time for self-discovery, first love, and debauchery, teen drama television series have become a staple within the medium for the better part of the past 25 years and created some unforgettable characters in the process. Looking back on some of the best high school set dramas from the 2000s and beyond is a nostalgic time capsule for simpler times, and HBO Max is host to some of the greatest of all time. Whether you’re in the mood for backstabbing Upper East Siders or angst-filled superheroes, here’s your guide to the best teen dramas streaming on HBO Max right now.
Collider
'Guardians of the Galaxy': James Gunn Explains Why Kevin Bacon Was the "Perfect Person" to Cast in the Holiday Special
As Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuts on Disney+, Kevin Bacon is now an official part of the MCU. The Footloose actor was first named dropped in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and the long-running joke has finally paid off in the new feature. Interestingly Bacon has always been a part of the grander Marvel universe with his previous casting in Fox’s X-Men: First Class. In a new interview with Variety, director James Gunn explained why casting Bacon despite his previous appearance, was the right idea and discloses why he had to cut his action sequence from the holiday special.
Collider
'Chucky' Season 2 Crew Paints the Town Red for that Bloody Finale in a New Behind-the-Scenes Video
If you were one of the many who tuned in for the final episode of Season 2 of USA Network and Syfy’s hit series, Chucky, you’ll know that it was a blood-soaked affair. To be fair, just about every episode this season has had its fair share of bloody scenes, but last week’s “Chucky Actually” boasted some shocking moments splattered with buckets of blood. Continuing to bring fans the very best behind-the-scenes looks, Jennifer Tilly took to Twitter to share some insight into how the messy steps were taken to make sure the set was running red with blood — or rather, some sort of red substance.
Collider
New 'Wednesday' Behind-the-Scenes Images Show How Thing Was Brought To Life
If you were watching Wednesday and wondering about how scenes with Thing were filmed, Netflix just revealed a new set of behind-the-scenes images to show us how. Right from the beginning of the series Thing was Wednesday’s true partner in crime. Be it setting a statute on fire, following a suspect, or helping our heroin to enter a morgue, Thing made all things possible. Revealing the new BTS images and acknowledging the actor behind the portrayal, the streamer wrote, “Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday.”
The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 11-28-22
Who let the dogs out? It’s a question older than time itself. More importantly, who let the dogs out on the internet, and how are they all so cute? Watching dog videos on TikTok is the best. Scrolling through our FYP gives us a total dopamine hit thanks to all of the fantastic dog videos. […] The post The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 11-28-22 appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0