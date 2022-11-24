All hail the ‘First Lady of football’! Nancy Dell’Olio on ‘intimidating’ Posh et al. during her 2006 World Cup reign - and why WAGs today don’t live up to the glamour

Prince Andrew’s 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, in which he was questioned about his former association with the late convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, is no doubt a chapter of family history the royals would be keen to see forgotten. Now, however, the moment is set to be revisited on television as part of a new musical for Channel 4, with a cast including comedy legend Harry Enfield (who previously made light of the Royal Family in The Windsors) and social media star Munya Chawawa.

