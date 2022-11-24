Amarillo first responders share what they are most thankful for this holiday season

In light of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, many individuals spend time to give thanks for what is important. As a part of spreading this message, many area first responders share what they are most thankful for this holiday season.

"I'm from this area. The Panhandle has always been my home, so I am very grateful to have this job in the community that I call home. Familiar faces are everywhere; I like the fact that I am always so close with my friends and family. I'm also thankful for the family that I now have with the fire department," said Jay Alejandre, driver for the Amarillo Fire Department.

"With what all we have been through these past couple years, including the pandemic and first responders having to work more, it has been a crazy ride these past few years. It's only just now coming back to some sort of normal, but I am thankful for all first responders who worked tirelessly to protect the community during that time," Alejandre added.

Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld gives thanks to the community for their continued support and generosity.

"One thing I am very thankful for is living in Amarillo. We have an incredible community that has giving hearts and takes care of each other. They also support what we do in law enforcement. Our office often receives letters from the community or just receives calls, just letting us know that they support us, and it means a lot to me. I am very thankful for that," Birkenfeld said. "The second biggest thing I am grateful for, is I am thankful to work with officers that have a heart for service, and you can see that in their everyday interactions."

The Police Chief recalled a time around the Christmas holiday a few years ago where officers responded to a report of a family who had been burglarized. The chief said the officers who responded to the call later, without telling anyone, purchased gifts for the children whose presents had been stolen during the theft.

"I'm proud of the way that everyone in the department stepped up to help in any way that they could during the pandemic. I am proud in the way the department responded after losing three of our fellow officers (to the virus). That was a hardship, and I'm thankful to work in a department that honors those officers' memory and legacy in the way they have," said Sgt. Wesley Brown of the APD Neighborhood Policing Unit.

Jeff Justus, Community Liaison for AFD, shares what he is continuously thankful for and what inspires him to be better.

"I'm always thankful for my family and my health, this job and the community that we live in," Justus said. "Any time that little kids come up to us, and they way they look up at me, you can tell from the look in their eyes that they see you as ... I don't want to say hero because that is not how we view ourselves, but when a kid looks at you like a hero, that is a great thing and makes you want to live up to that and strive to be a better person and a better firefighter, and I'm thankful for that."

Justus also gives thanks to the new recruits approximating the force to include around 300 firefighters, and to the community members, businesses, and organizations feeding and caring for local firefighters throughout the pandemic.

Firefighter Dory Mogelinski shared that he is most thankful to celebrate Thanksgiving this year with his family after entering remission and recovering from oropharyngeal cancer.

"It was unbelievable, the support I received from my brothers and sisters here in the Amarillo Fire Department. I wouldn't even know where to start to say how thankful I am to everyone. ... There was a bunch of fundraisers, and everyone stepped up. Everyone in the community, my family, fellow firefighters, they helped with anything from car rides to treatment and general needs, and I'm thankful for all of it," Mogelinski said.

Mogelinski added that last year due to his cancer treatments, he was unable to attend his family's Thanksgiving celebration, but he is excited to be able to celebrate this year in better health.

"I am thankful for all first responders. I appreciate the work that everyone does, EMS, APD, Sheriffs, fellow firefighters and so many more," AFD Fire Chief Jason Mays said. "Everyone that provides the services that are so easily taken for granted, I want to say that I am thankful for their service."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo first responders share what they are most thankful for this holiday season